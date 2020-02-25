There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,136 in the last 365 days.

PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $11.9 million, net loss from continuing operations of $4.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA is the highest in over a decade
  • Delivered on commitment to reach Adjacent Services profitability by the end of 2019
  • Reiterating 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of between $28 million to $30 million
    For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)   2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
                     
Revenue                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 30,413     $ 32,244     -5.7 %   $ 116,708     $ 115,920     0.7 %
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   14,885     15,863     -6.2 %   47,283     49,526     -4.5 %
Adjacent Services   1,392     1,526     -8.8 %   5,767     6,330     -8.9 %
Total   $ 46,690     $ 49,633     -5.9 %   $ 169,758     $ 171,776     -1.2 %
Net (loss) income from continuing operations   (4,369 )   5,933     -173.6 %   (14,328 )   3,351     -527.6 %
                         
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                        
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 11,889     $ 10,869     9.4 %   $ 22,070     $ 24,673     -10.5 %
                                             

“Consistent with the guidance provided last quarter, we delivered significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA performance as we rationalized costs in our business and brought Adjacent Services to profitability. This quarter marks the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA the company has delivered in more than 10 years. While our streamlined cost structure is the nearest term evidence of PRGX’s transformation, we remain on track to begin rolling out our next generation technology platform and audit tools in the second  quarter that we expect will drive future revenue growth and improved profitability,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In 2020, we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to grow as we fully realize the benefit of the cost takeout initiatives in 2019 and continue to improve client profitability. We reiterate our expectation of delivering 2020 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $28 to $30 million, reflecting 25-to-30 percent growth on an assumed flat revenue base, and significant improvement in free cash flow. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we expect to deliver meaningful top-line growth, as the market for Source-to-Pay solutions continues to grow and PRGX further enhances its position in that market,” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.7 million, compared to $49.6 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 5.9%. Fourth quarter 2019 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $45.3 million compared to $48.1 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.1 million, or 49.5% of revenue, compared to $26.5 million, or 53.4% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $14.4 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, or 25.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, or 21.9% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.0 million or 9.4%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $169.8 million, compared to $171.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 1.2%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $164.0 million compared to $165.4 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $5.8 million compared to $6.3 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue increased by 0.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $100.2 million, or 59.0% of revenue, compared to $104.8 million, or 61.0% of revenue, for the prior year, representing a 2.0% improvement as a percentage of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $57.6 million compared to $50.5 million in the prior year.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $14.3 million, or $(0.63) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.1 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.7 million, or 14.4% of revenue, for 2018, a decrease of $2.6 million or 10.5%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and net cash provided by operating activities was $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million, and borrowings of $37.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Impairment Charges

Under generally accepted accounting principles, the company is required to perform a periodic impairment test of its goodwill. This analysis is performed in the fourth quarter each year. Additionally, we evaluate goodwill, property, equipment and software, and intangible assets when there is an indicator of impairment. As a result of these analyses, in the fourth quarter the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $10.1 million, with $7.5 million relating to internally developed software that is no longer in use, and $2.6 million relating to the impairment of goodwill associated with our Adjacent Services segment.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

Since the February 2014 announcement of the Company’s stock repurchase program, as of December 31, 2019, the Company has repurchased 9.8 million shares. The Company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate price of $4.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call later today at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 2181927.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on “Events & Presentations” under “Investors”). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location on www.prgx.com beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through June 30, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is “listen-only.” Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company's expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 3 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
investor-relations@prgx.com
Phone: 770-779-3011

SCHEDULE 1
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months
Ended December 31,		   Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue, net   $ 46,690     $ 49,633     $ 169,758     $ 171,776  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue   23,090     26,493     100,176     104,825  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   14,390     13,862     57,599     50,456  
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets   2,749     2,074     9,981     7,370  
Amortization of intangible assets   867     871     3,465     3,395  
Acquisition-related adjustment loss (income)       12     (250 )   (1,628 )
Impairment charges   10,073         10,073      
Total operating expenses   51,169     43,312     181,044     164,418  
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations   (4,479 )   6,321     (11,286 )   7,358  
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances   (736 )   272     298     1,002  
Interest expense, net   376     363     1,817     1,663  
Other loss (income)   1     5     (3 )   21  
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax   (4,120 )   5,681     (13,398 )   4,672  
Income tax expense (benefit)   249     (252 )   930     1,321  
Net (loss) income from continuing operations   $ (4,369 )   $ 5,933     $ (14,328 )   $ 3,351  
Discontinued operations:                
(Loss) income from discontinued operations   (34 )   1,926     608     1,242  
Income tax expense                
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations   (34 )   1,926     608     1,242  
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (4,403 )   $ 7,859     $ (13,720 )   $ 4,593  
                 
Basic (loss) income per common share:                
Basic (loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.19 )   $ 0.26     $ (0.63 )   $ 0.14  
Basic income from discontinued operations       0.08     0.03     0.06  
Total basic (loss) income per common share   $ (0.19 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.20  
Diluted (loss) income per common share:                
Diluted (loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.19 )   $ 0.26     $ (0.63 )   $ 0.14  
Diluted income from discontinued operations       0.08     0.03     0.06  
Total diluted (loss) income per common share   $ (0.19 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.20  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic   22,463     23,036     22,651     22,811  
Diluted   22,463     23,619     22,651     23,434  
                         

SCHEDULE 2
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 14,982     $ 13,973  
Restricted cash   46     46  
Receivables:        
Contract receivables, net   43,112     46,865  
Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net   704     567  
Total receivables   43,816     47,432  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,582     3,144  
Total current assets   64,426     64,595  
Property, equipment and software, net   17,746     $ 22,028  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   10,969      
Goodwill   15,070     17,531  
Intangible assets, net   11,506     14,945  
Deferred income taxes   3,921     3,561  
Other assets   1,828     2,169  
Total assets   $ 125,466     $ 124,829  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,326     $ 7,515  
Accrued payroll and related expenses   12,951     15,073  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   3,717      
Refund liabilities   4,513     6,497  
Deferred revenue   2,217     2,428  
Current portion of long-term debt   17     48  
Current portion of business acquisition obligations       4,162  
Total current liabilities   27,741     35,723  
Long-term debt   36,603     21,553  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   7,435      
Refund liabilities   9     100  
Deferred income taxes   628     666  
Other long-term liabilities       458  
Total liabilities   72,416     58,500  
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock   234     232  
Additional paid-in capital   582,404     582,574  
Accumulated deficit   (529,176 )   (515,456 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (412 )   (1,021 )
Total shareholders’ equity   53,050     66,329  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 125,466     $ 124,829  
                 

SCHEDULE 3
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months
Ended December 31,		   Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:                
Net (loss) income   $ (4,403 )   $ 7,859     $ (13,720 )   $ 4,593  
Income tax expense (benefit)   249     (252 )   930     1,321  
Interest expense, net   376     363     1,817     1,663  
EBIT   (3,778 )   7,970     (10,973 )   7,577  
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets   2,749     2,074     9,981     7,371  
Amortization of intangible assets   867     871     3,465     3,395  
EBITDA   (162 )   10,915     2,473     18,343  
Impairment charges   10,058         10,058      
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances   (736 )   272     298     1,002  
Acquisition-related adjustment loss (income)       12     (250 )   (1,628 )
Transformation, severance, and other expenses   1,322     694     5,157     3,122  
Other loss (income)   1     5     (3 )   21  
Stock-based compensation   1,357     897     4,930     5,056  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,840     $ 12,795     $ 22,663     $ 25,916  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 11,889     $ 10,869     $ 22,070     $ 24,673  
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations   $ (49 )   $ 1,926     $ 593     $ 1,243  
                                 

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 4
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited) 

    Three Months
Ended December 31,		   Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net (loss) income   $ (4,403 )   $ 7,859     $ (13,720 )   $ 4,593  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:                
Impairment charges   10,058         10,058      
Depreciation and amortization   3,616     2,946     13,446     10,766  
Amortization of deferred loan costs   5         126     53  
Deferred income taxes   (429 )   (1,490 )   (425 )   (1,321 )
Stock-based compensation expense   1,495     897     5,068     5,056  
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration       12     (250 )   (1,628 )
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances   (736 )   272     298     1,002  
Long-term incentive compensation payout               (6,378 )
(Increase) decrease in receivables   (5,240 )   (10,181 )   4,107     (9,631 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued payroll and other accrued expenses   4,245     5,367     (3,386 )   (855 )
Other, primarily changes in assets and liabilities   (1,319 )   173     (4,822 )   769  
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,292     5,855     10,500     2,426  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposals   (3,348 )   (2,499 )   (15,027 )   (10,398 )
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired               19  
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,348 )   (2,499 )   (15,027 )   (10,379 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net borrowings under line of credit   1,000     4,000     15,400     8,000  
Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions           (4,229 )   (4,000 )
Payment of deferred loan costs   (78 )       (472 )   (38 )
Repurchases of common stock   (442 )   (4,069 )   (4,654 )   (4,069 )
Other, net   (43 )   262     (582 )   3,141  
Net cash provided by financing activities   437     193     5,463     3,034  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents   (590 )   (123 )   73     64  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   3,791     3,426     1,009     (4,855 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   11,237     10,593     14,019     18,874  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 15,028     $ 14,019     $ 15,028     $ 14,019  
                 
Noncash investing activities:                
Capital expenditures for property, equipment, and software not paid by period end   $ 17     $ 1,954     $ 17     $ 1,954  
                                 

SCHEDULE 5
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Results by Operating Segment *
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months
Ended December 31,		   Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   Change   2019   2018   Change
Revenue, net                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 30,413     $ 32,244     $ (1,831 )   $ 116,708     $ 115,920     $ 788  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   14,885     15,863     (978 )   47,283     49,526     (2,243 )
Adjacent Services   1,392     1,526     (134 )   5,767     6,330     (563 )
Total   $ 46,690     $ 49,633     $ (2,943 )   $ 169,758     $ 171,776     $ (2,018 )
Cost of revenue                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 15,724     $ 17,031     $ (1,307 )   $ 64,864     $ 69,897     $ (5,033 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   7,042     7,216     (174 )   27,618     27,767     (149 )
Adjacent Services   324     2,246     (1,922 )   7,694     7,161     533  
Total   $ 23,090     $ 26,493     $ (3,403 )   $ 100,176     $ 104,825     $ (4,649 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 3,261     $ 3,103     $ 158     $ 13,751     $ 11,849     $ 1,902  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   1,047     1,796     (749 )   7,600     7,439     161  
Adjacent Services   66     262     (196 )   1,147     1,685     (538 )
Corporate   10,016     8,701     1,315     35,101     29,483     5,618  
Total   $ 14,390     $ 13,862     $ 528     $ 57,599     $ 50,456     $ 7,143  
Impairment charges and acquisition-related adjustments                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 1,497     $     $ 1,497     $ 1,247     $     $ 1,247  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   24         24     24         24  
Adjacent Services   3,425         3,425     3,425         3,425  
Corporate   5,127     12     5,115     5,127     (1,628 )   6,755  
Total   $ 10,073     $ 12     $ 10,061     $ 9,823     $ (1,628 )   $ 11,451  
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 2,312     $ 1,669     $ 643     $ 8,184     $ 5,545     $ 2,639  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   186     171     15     706     683     23  
Adjacent Services   251     234     17     1,091     1,142     (51 )
Total   $ 2,749     $ 2,074     $ 675     $ 9,981     $ 7,370     $ 2,611  
Amortization of intangible assets                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 437     $ 446     $ (9 )   $ 1,750     $ 1,664     $ 86  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   43     36     7     169     172     (3 )
Adjacent Services   387     389     (2 )   1,546     1,559     (13 )
Total   $ 867     $ 871     $ (4 )   $ 3,465     $ 3,395     $ 70  
Operating income (loss)                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 7,182     $ 9,995     $ (2,813 )   $ 26,912     $ 26,965     $ (53 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   6,543     6,644     (101 )   11,166     13,465     (2,299 )
Adjacent Services   (3,061 )   (1,605 )   (1,456 )   (9,136 )   (5,217 )   (3,919 )
Corporate   (15,143 )   (8,713 )   (6,430 )   (40,228 )   (27,855 )   (12,373 )
Total   $ (4,479 )   $ 6,321     $ (10,800 )   $ (11,286 )   $ 7,358     $ (18,644 )
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations                        
Recovery Audit Services - Americas   $ 12,520     $ 12,326     $ 194     $ 40,217     $ 35,118     $ 5,099  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific   7,078     7,046     32     12,732     15,514     (2,782 )
Adjacent Services   909     (982 )   1,891     (2,213 )   (2,450 )   237  
Corporate   (8,618 )   (7,521 )   (1,097 )   (28,666 )   (23,509 )   (5,157 )
Total   $ 11,889     $ 10,869     $ 1,020     $ 22,070     $ 24,673     $ (2,603 )
                                                 

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.