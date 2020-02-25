PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Quarterly Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $11.9 million, net loss from continuing operations of $4.4 million



Adjusted EBITDA is the highest in over a decade



Delivered on commitment to reach Adjacent Services profitability by the end of 2019



Reiterating 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of between $28 million to $30 million

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 30,413 $ 32,244 -5.7 % $ 116,708 $ 115,920 0.7 % Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 14,885 15,863 -6.2 % 47,283 49,526 -4.5 % Adjacent Services 1,392 1,526 -8.8 % 5,767 6,330 -8.9 % Total $ 46,690 $ 49,633 -5.9 % $ 169,758 $ 171,776 -1.2 % Net (loss) income from continuing operations (4,369 ) 5,933 -173.6 % (14,328 ) 3,351 -527.6 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 11,889 $ 10,869 9.4 % $ 22,070 $ 24,673 -10.5 %

“Consistent with the guidance provided last quarter, we delivered significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA performance as we rationalized costs in our business and brought Adjacent Services to profitability. This quarter marks the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA the company has delivered in more than 10 years. While our streamlined cost structure is the nearest term evidence of PRGX’s transformation, we remain on track to begin rolling out our next generation technology platform and audit tools in the second quarter that we expect will drive future revenue growth and improved profitability,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In 2020, we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to grow as we fully realize the benefit of the cost takeout initiatives in 2019 and continue to improve client profitability. We reiterate our expectation of delivering 2020 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $28 to $30 million, reflecting 25-to-30 percent growth on an assumed flat revenue base, and significant improvement in free cash flow. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we expect to deliver meaningful top-line growth, as the market for Source-to-Pay solutions continues to grow and PRGX further enhances its position in that market,” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.7 million, compared to $49.6 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 5.9%. Fourth quarter 2019 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $45.3 million compared to $48.1 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.1 million, or 49.5% of revenue, compared to $26.5 million, or 53.4% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $14.4 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, or 25.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, or 21.9% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.0 million or 9.4%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $169.8 million, compared to $171.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 1.2%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $164.0 million compared to $165.4 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $5.8 million compared to $6.3 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue increased by 0.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $100.2 million, or 59.0% of revenue, compared to $104.8 million, or 61.0% of revenue, for the prior year, representing a 2.0% improvement as a percentage of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $57.6 million compared to $50.5 million in the prior year.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $14.3 million, or $(0.63) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.1 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.7 million, or 14.4% of revenue, for 2018, a decrease of $2.6 million or 10.5%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and net cash provided by operating activities was $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million, and borrowings of $37.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Impairment Charges

Under generally accepted accounting principles, the company is required to perform a periodic impairment test of its goodwill. This analysis is performed in the fourth quarter each year. Additionally, we evaluate goodwill, property, equipment and software, and intangible assets when there is an indicator of impairment. As a result of these analyses, in the fourth quarter the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $10.1 million, with $7.5 million relating to internally developed software that is no longer in use, and $2.6 million relating to the impairment of goodwill associated with our Adjacent Services segment.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

Since the February 2014 announcement of the Company’s stock repurchase program, as of December 31, 2019, the Company has repurchased 9.8 million shares. The Company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate price of $4.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call later today at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 2181927.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on “Events & Presentations” under “Investors”). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location on www.prgx.com beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through June 30, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is “listen-only.” Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company's expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 3 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.

investor-relations@prgx.com

Phone: 770-779-3011

SCHEDULE 1

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 46,690 $ 49,633 $ 169,758 $ 171,776 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 23,090 26,493 100,176 104,825 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,390 13,862 57,599 50,456 Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,749 2,074 9,981 7,370 Amortization of intangible assets 867 871 3,465 3,395 Acquisition-related adjustment loss (income) — 12 (250 ) (1,628 ) Impairment charges 10,073 — 10,073 — Total operating expenses 51,169 43,312 181,044 164,418 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (4,479 ) 6,321 (11,286 ) 7,358 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (736 ) 272 298 1,002 Interest expense, net 376 363 1,817 1,663 Other loss (income) 1 5 (3 ) 21 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax (4,120 ) 5,681 (13,398 ) 4,672 Income tax expense (benefit) 249 (252 ) 930 1,321 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (4,369 ) $ 5,933 $ (14,328 ) $ 3,351 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (34 ) 1,926 608 1,242 Income tax expense — — — — Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (34 ) 1,926 608 1,242 Net (loss) income $ (4,403 ) $ 7,859 $ (13,720 ) $ 4,593 Basic (loss) income per common share: Basic (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.14 Basic income from discontinued operations — 0.08 0.03 0.06 Total basic (loss) income per common share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.20 Diluted (loss) income per common share: Diluted (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.14 Diluted income from discontinued operations — 0.08 0.03 0.06 Total diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,463 23,036 22,651 22,811 Diluted 22,463 23,619 22,651 23,434

SCHEDULE 2

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,982 $ 13,973 Restricted cash 46 46 Receivables: Contract receivables, net 43,112 46,865 Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net 704 567 Total receivables 43,816 47,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,582 3,144 Total current assets 64,426 64,595 Property, equipment and software, net 17,746 $ 22,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,969 — Goodwill 15,070 17,531 Intangible assets, net 11,506 14,945 Deferred income taxes 3,921 3,561 Other assets 1,828 2,169 Total assets $ 125,466 $ 124,829 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,326 $ 7,515 Accrued payroll and related expenses 12,951 15,073 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,717 — Refund liabilities 4,513 6,497 Deferred revenue 2,217 2,428 Current portion of long-term debt 17 48 Current portion of business acquisition obligations — 4,162 Total current liabilities 27,741 35,723 Long-term debt 36,603 21,553 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,435 — Refund liabilities 9 100 Deferred income taxes 628 666 Other long-term liabilities — 458 Total liabilities 72,416 58,500 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 234 232 Additional paid-in capital 582,404 582,574 Accumulated deficit (529,176 ) (515,456 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (412 ) (1,021 ) Total shareholders’ equity 53,050 66,329 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 125,466 $ 124,829

SCHEDULE 3

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (4,403 ) $ 7,859 $ (13,720 ) $ 4,593 Income tax expense (benefit) 249 (252 ) 930 1,321 Interest expense, net 376 363 1,817 1,663 EBIT (3,778 ) 7,970 (10,973 ) 7,577 Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,749 2,074 9,981 7,371 Amortization of intangible assets 867 871 3,465 3,395 EBITDA (162 ) 10,915 2,473 18,343 Impairment charges 10,058 — 10,058 — Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (736 ) 272 298 1,002 Acquisition-related adjustment loss (income) — 12 (250 ) (1,628 ) Transformation, severance, and other expenses 1,322 694 5,157 3,122 Other loss (income) 1 5 (3 ) 21 Stock-based compensation 1,357 897 4,930 5,056 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,840 $ 12,795 $ 22,663 $ 25,916 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 11,889 $ 10,869 $ 22,070 $ 24,673 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ (49 ) $ 1,926 $ 593 $ 1,243

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 4

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,403 ) $ 7,859 $ (13,720 ) $ 4,593 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Impairment charges 10,058 — 10,058 — Depreciation and amortization 3,616 2,946 13,446 10,766 Amortization of deferred loan costs 5 — 126 53 Deferred income taxes (429 ) (1,490 ) (425 ) (1,321 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,495 897 5,068 5,056 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — 12 (250 ) (1,628 ) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (736 ) 272 298 1,002 Long-term incentive compensation payout — — — (6,378 ) (Increase) decrease in receivables (5,240 ) (10,181 ) 4,107 (9,631 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued payroll and other accrued expenses 4,245 5,367 (3,386 ) (855 ) Other, primarily changes in assets and liabilities (1,319 ) 173 (4,822 ) 769 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,292 5,855 10,500 2,426 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposals (3,348 ) (2,499 ) (15,027 ) (10,398 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — 19 Net cash used in investing activities (3,348 ) (2,499 ) (15,027 ) (10,379 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings under line of credit 1,000 4,000 15,400 8,000 Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions — — (4,229 ) (4,000 ) Payment of deferred loan costs (78 ) — (472 ) (38 ) Repurchases of common stock (442 ) (4,069 ) (4,654 ) (4,069 ) Other, net (43 ) 262 (582 ) 3,141 Net cash provided by financing activities 437 193 5,463 3,034 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (590 ) (123 ) 73 64 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,791 3,426 1,009 (4,855 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,237 10,593 14,019 18,874 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 15,028 $ 14,019 $ 15,028 $ 14,019 Noncash investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, equipment, and software not paid by period end $ 17 $ 1,954 $ 17 $ 1,954

SCHEDULE 5

PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Results by Operating Segment *

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue, net Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 30,413 $ 32,244 $ (1,831 ) $ 116,708 $ 115,920 $ 788 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 14,885 15,863 (978 ) 47,283 49,526 (2,243 ) Adjacent Services 1,392 1,526 (134 ) 5,767 6,330 (563 ) Total $ 46,690 $ 49,633 $ (2,943 ) $ 169,758 $ 171,776 $ (2,018 ) Cost of revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 15,724 $ 17,031 $ (1,307 ) $ 64,864 $ 69,897 $ (5,033 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 7,042 7,216 (174 ) 27,618 27,767 (149 ) Adjacent Services 324 2,246 (1,922 ) 7,694 7,161 533 Total $ 23,090 $ 26,493 $ (3,403 ) $ 100,176 $ 104,825 $ (4,649 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 3,261 $ 3,103 $ 158 $ 13,751 $ 11,849 $ 1,902 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 1,047 1,796 (749 ) 7,600 7,439 161 Adjacent Services 66 262 (196 ) 1,147 1,685 (538 ) Corporate 10,016 8,701 1,315 35,101 29,483 5,618 Total $ 14,390 $ 13,862 $ 528 $ 57,599 $ 50,456 $ 7,143 Impairment charges and acquisition-related adjustments Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,497 $ — $ 1,497 $ 1,247 $ — $ 1,247 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 24 — 24 24 — 24 Adjacent Services 3,425 — 3,425 3,425 — 3,425 Corporate 5,127 12 5,115 5,127 (1,628 ) 6,755 Total $ 10,073 $ 12 $ 10,061 $ 9,823 $ (1,628 ) $ 11,451 Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 2,312 $ 1,669 $ 643 $ 8,184 $ 5,545 $ 2,639 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 186 171 15 706 683 23 Adjacent Services 251 234 17 1,091 1,142 (51 ) Total $ 2,749 $ 2,074 $ 675 $ 9,981 $ 7,370 $ 2,611 Amortization of intangible assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 437 $ 446 $ (9 ) $ 1,750 $ 1,664 $ 86 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 43 36 7 169 172 (3 ) Adjacent Services 387 389 (2 ) 1,546 1,559 (13 ) Total $ 867 $ 871 $ (4 ) $ 3,465 $ 3,395 $ 70 Operating income (loss) Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 7,182 $ 9,995 $ (2,813 ) $ 26,912 $ 26,965 $ (53 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 6,543 6,644 (101 ) 11,166 13,465 (2,299 ) Adjacent Services (3,061 ) (1,605 ) (1,456 ) (9,136 ) (5,217 ) (3,919 ) Corporate (15,143 ) (8,713 ) (6,430 ) (40,228 ) (27,855 ) (12,373 ) Total $ (4,479 ) $ 6,321 $ (10,800 ) $ (11,286 ) $ 7,358 $ (18,644 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 12,520 $ 12,326 $ 194 $ 40,217 $ 35,118 $ 5,099 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 7,078 7,046 32 12,732 15,514 (2,782 ) Adjacent Services 909 (982 ) 1,891 (2,213 ) (2,450 ) 237 Corporate (8,618 ) (7,521 ) (1,097 ) (28,666 ) (23,509 ) (5,157 ) Total $ 11,889 $ 10,869 $ 1,020 $ 22,070 $ 24,673 $ (2,603 )

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.