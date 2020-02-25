International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings on Monday, March 9, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for the Day of the Release, Monday, March 9

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings after the close of trading on Monday, March 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (March 9, 2020) at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00pm ET on March 9, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on March 23, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13699698 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.



About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout

tel: 305-671-8056

investors@intermexonline.com



