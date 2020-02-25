Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Promotion of Mellissa Boggs to Executive Vice President, Employee Experience

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today the immediate promotion of Mellissa Boggs to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Employee Experience. This role will focus on enhancing holistic employee engagement and the comprehensive culture at KRG.



“Mellissa has been an agent of growth and transformation for our organization since joining KRG,” said John Kite, Chairman and CEO. “She is a trusted member of our senior leadership team, and this new position will further leverage her talent to improve our performance.”

Since joining Kite Realty Group in 2012, Mrs. Boggs has served as Senior Vice President, Human Capital. She was recently appointed by John Kite to KRG’s ESG Task Force – a group focused on elevating the organization’s environmental, social, and governance efforts. Prior to KRG, Mrs. Boggs held numerous senior-level Human Resources roles in the insurance, consulting, and management fields.

The promotion of Mrs. Boggs also marks the launch of KRG’s Employee Experience department. As an evolution of the Human Capital function, Employee Experience will take a more cohesive approach to engagement and culture, directly aligning internal behaviors with KRG’s customer experience.

“Our collective team has thousands of interactions within our organization every day,” said Mrs. Boggs. “As a company, we must constantly evaluate how we connect with each other, and better understand the impact our internal experience has on company performance.”

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

