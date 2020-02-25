WW Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides Full Year 2020 Guidance

FY 2019 End of Period Subscribers up 8% year-over-year to 4.2 million, an all-time year-end high

Q4 2019 Revenues of $333 million; FY 2019 Revenues of $1.4 billion



Q4 2019 EPS of $0.42; FY 2019 EPS of $1.72



FY 2020 guidance: Revenues approaching $1.6 billion and EPS range of $2.15 to $2.40

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 and provided its full year fiscal 2020 guidance.

“2020 is off to a terrific start. The global launch of the new myWW program is resonating in every market, the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour in the U.S. has been engaging sold-out crowds to lead healthier lives and is reinforcing WW’s new positioning in wellness and weight loss, and great marketing execution by the teams around the world has driven strong performance in member signups year-over-year,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “Right now, we have more than 5 million members globally – a new all-time record for WW.”

“We ended 2019 with 4.2 million subscribers, a record level for a year-end and up 8% from the end of 2018, with subscriber growth in all of our major geographic markets,” said Nick Hotchkin, the Company’s CFO, Operating Officer, North America and President, Emerging Markets. “Subscriber growth trends improved each quarter throughout the year, a testament to our global team’s focus and efforts to improve marketing execution. Member recruitment so far in 2020 has been well above the prior year, as expected, and is reflected in revenue and earnings growth guidance for full year 2020.”

Q4 2019 Consolidated Results













% Change % Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Three Months Ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts) Service Revenues, net $ 288.7 $ 288.8 (0.0 %) 0.8 % Product Sales and Other, net 43.9 41.6 5.5 % 6.4 % Revenues, net $ 332.6 $ 330.4 0.7 % 1.5 % Operating Income $ 65.9 $ 80.3 (18.0 %) (16.7 %) Net Income* $ 29.4 $ 43.8 (32.9 %) (31.2 %) EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.63 (33.0 %) (31.3 %)



Total Paid Weeks 56.9 53.8 5.7 % N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 39.3 34.7 13.4 % N/A Studio + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 17.6 19.2 (8.2 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.2 3.9 8.0 % N/A Digital Subscribers 3.0 2.6 15.1 % N/A Studio + Digital Subscribers 1.3 1.3 (5.8 %) N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.



See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures. “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital” refers to providing access to the Company’s weekly in-person workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. The “Studio + Digital” business also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members. “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Studio + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations. *Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.







Q4 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q4 2019 were up 8.0% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q4 2019 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 15.1% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 5.8% versus the prior year period.



in Q4 2019 were up 8.0% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q4 2019 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 15.1% and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers were down 5.8% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q4 2019 were up 5.7% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q4 2019 Digital Paid Weeks increased 13.4% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 8.2% versus the prior year period.



in Q4 2019 were up 5.7% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Q4 2019 Digital Paid Weeks increased 13.4% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 8.2% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q4 2019 were $332.6 million. On a constant currency basis, Q4 2019 revenues increased 1.5% versus the prior year period.

Service Revenues in Q4 2019 were $288.7 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues increased 0.8% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by an increase in Digital subscribers.

Product Sales and Other in Q4 2019 were $43.9 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues increased 6.4% versus the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in product sales.



in Q4 2019 were $332.6 million. On a constant currency basis, Q4 2019 revenues increased 1.5% versus the prior year period. Operating Income in Q4 2019 was $65.9 million compared to $80.3 million in the prior year period. This decrease in operating income was primarily driven by operating deleverage on lower revenue from Studio + Digital Fees and higher marketing spend in the quarter versus the prior year period.



in Q4 2019 was $65.9 million compared to $80.3 million in the prior year period. This decrease in operating income was primarily driven by operating deleverage on lower revenue from Studio + Digital Fees and higher marketing spend in the quarter versus the prior year period. Effective Tax Rate in Q4 2019 was 13.7% compared to 2.0% in the prior year period.



in Q4 2019 was 13.7% compared to 2.0% in the prior year period. Net Income in Q4 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $43.8 million in the prior year period.



in Q4 2019 was $29.4 million compared to $43.8 million in the prior year period. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q4 2019 was $0.42 compared to $0.63 in the prior year period. Certain items in Q4 2018 affect year-over-year comparability. The following items in the aggregate positively impacted Q4 2018 EPS by $0.17 per fully diluted share: $0.12 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on foreign tax credits that have been fully utilized. $0.05 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses are now expected to be realized.

in Q4 2019 was $0.42 compared to $0.63 in the prior year period.





Full Year 2019 Consolidated Results













% Change % Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Twelve Months Ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts) Service Revenues, net $ 1,207.3 $ 1,273.2 (5.2 %) (3.5 %) Product Sales and Other, net 206.1 240.9 (14.5 %) (12.8 %) Revenues, net $ 1,413.3 $ 1,514.1 (6.7 %) (5.0 %) Operating Income $ 288.0 $ 389.0 (26.0 %) (24.4 %) Net Income* $ 119.6 $ 223.7 (46.5 %) (44.7 %) EPS $ 1.72 $ 3.19 (46.1 %) (44.2 %)



Total Paid Weeks 235.0 227.9 3.1 % N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 160.0 144.6 10.6 % N/A Studio + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 75.1 83.3 (9.8 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.2 3.9 8.0 % N/A Digital Subscribers 3.0 2.6 15.1 % N/A Studio + Digital Subscribers 1.3 1.3 (5.8 %) N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.



See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures. “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital” refers to providing access to the Company’s weekly in-person workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. The “Studio + Digital” business also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members. “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Studio + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations. *Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.











Full Year 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

Total Paid Weeks in fiscal 2019 were up 3.1% versus the prior year, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Fiscal 2019 Digital Paid Weeks increased 10.6% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 9.8% versus the prior year.



in fiscal 2019 were up 3.1% versus the prior year, driven by growth in all major geographic markets. Fiscal 2019 Digital Paid Weeks increased 10.6% and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 9.8% versus the prior year. Revenues in fiscal 2019 were $1,413.3 million. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2019 revenues decreased 5.0% versus the prior year.

Service Revenues in fiscal 2019 were $1,207.3 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 3.5% versus the prior year, primarily driven by a decrease in Studio + Digital subscribers.

Product Sales and Other in fiscal 2019 were $206.1 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 12.8% versus the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in product sales.



in fiscal 2019 were $1,413.3 million. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2019 revenues decreased 5.0% versus the prior year. Operating Income in fiscal 2019 was $288.0 million compared to $389.0 million in the prior year. This decrease in operating income was primarily driven by operating deleverage on lower revenue from Studio + Digital fees versus the prior year.



in fiscal 2019 was $288.0 million compared to $389.0 million in the prior year. This decrease in operating income was primarily driven by operating deleverage on lower revenue from Studio + Digital fees versus the prior year. Effective Tax Rate in fiscal 2019 was 20.9% compared to 8.4% in the prior year.



in fiscal 2019 was 20.9% compared to 8.4% in the prior year. Net Income in fiscal 2019 was $119.6 million compared to $223.7 million in the prior year.



in fiscal 2019 was $119.6 million compared to $223.7 million in the prior year. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in fiscal 2019 was $1.72 compared to $3.19 in the prior year. Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Fiscal 2019 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.07 per fully diluted share from expenses related to the Company’s previously disclosed organizational realignment. Fiscal 2018 EPS was positively impacted by $0.48 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.25 per fully diluted share tax benefit from Ms. Oprah Winfrey’s exercise of a portion of her stock options, as previously disclosed in March 2018. $0.12 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on foreign tax credits that have been fully utilized. $0.06 per fully diluted share tax benefit related to favorable tax return adjustments. $0.05 per fully diluted share tax benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses that are now expected to be realized.

in fiscal 2019 was $1.72 compared to $3.19 in the prior year.

Other Items

Cash balance as of December 28, 2019 was $182.7 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of December 28, 2019 was $182.7 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million revolving credit facility. Debt Prepayments: As previously disclosed, during fiscal 2019, the Company voluntarily prepaid $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of term loans outstanding under its credit agreement.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance

The Company is providing its full year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of approaching $1.6 billion and earnings guidance of between $2.15 and $2.40 per fully diluted share.

Fiscal 2020 includes a 53rd week, which bridges the last week of December 2020 and the first week of January 2021 (ending on January 2, 2021). The Company’s full year EPS guidance incorporates an expected $0.06 per fully diluted share negative impact from seasonally high marketing activity in the 53rd week.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. The Company presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), net debt and a net debt to EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. In this release and any attachments, the Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the forward-looking full year EBITDAS outlook to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement new strategic initiatives; the effectiveness of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:

Investors:

Corey Kinger

VP Investor Relations

212.601.7569

corey.kinger@ww.com

Media:

Nicole Penn

VP Corporate Communications

212.817.4341

nicole.penn@ww.com







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,736 $ 236,974 Other current assets 112,654 129,450 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 295,390 366,424 Property and equipment, net 54,066 52,202 Operating lease assets 151,983 - Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net 970,392 960,815 Other assets 26,483 35,100 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,498,314 $ 1,414,541 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ 96,250 $ 77,000 Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 33,236 - Other current liabilities 264,584 264,316 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 394,070 341,316 Long-term debt 1,479,920 1,669,708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 128,464 - Deferred income taxes, other 177,681 208,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,180,135 $ 2,219,571 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,722 3,913 Shareholders' deficit (685,543 ) (808,943 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,498,314 $ 1,414,541







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 Service revenues, net (1) $ 288,731 $ 288,834 Product sales and other, net (2) 43,852 41,552 Revenues, net 332,583 330,386 Cost of services (3) 129,454 118,181 Cost of product sales and other 27,978 26,985 Cost of revenues 157,432 145,166 Gross profit 175,151 185,220 Marketing expenses 43,455 36,464 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,810 68,409 Operating income 65,886 80,347 Interest expense 32,222 35,108 Other expense, net (443 ) 600 Income before income taxes 34,107 44,639 Provision for income taxes 4,679 912 Net income 29,428 43,727 Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest (45 ) 58 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 29,383 $ 43,785 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,365 66,895 Diluted 70,018 69,942 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Studio + Digital Fees”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Twelve Months Ended December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 Service revenues, net (1) $ 1,207,266 $ 1,273,196 Product sales and other, net (2) 206,071 240,925 Revenues, net 1,413,337 1,514,121 Cost of services (3) 502,907 508,477 Cost of product sales and other 123,748 139,234 Cost of revenues 626,655 647,711 Gross profit 786,682 866,410 Marketing expenses 243,998 226,319 Selling, general and administrative expenses 254,699 251,106 Operating income 287,985 388,985 Interest expense 135,267 142,346 Other expense, net 1,758 2,578 Income before income taxes 150,960 244,061 Provision for income taxes 31,513 20,493 Net income 119,447 223,568 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 169 181 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 119,616 $ 223,749 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 1.78 $ 3.38 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 3.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,188 66,280 Diluted 69,550 70,115 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Studio + Digital Fees”. “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 28, December 29, Variance 2019 2018 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 24,800 22,174 11.8 % CE 11,138 9,637 15.6 % UK 2,544 2,112 20.4 % Other (2) 817 729 12.1 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 39,299 34,652 13.4 % Studio + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 11,892 13,182 (9.8 %) CE 2,685 2,878 (6.7 %) UK 2,494 2,507 (0.5 %) Other (2) 548 622 (11.8 %) Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks 17,619 19,189 (8.2 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 36,692 35,356 3.8 % CE 13,822 12,515 10.4 % UK 5,038 4,619 9.1 % Other (2) 1,366 1,351 1.1 % Total Paid Weeks 56,918 53,841 5.7 % End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 1,871 1,648 13.5 % CE 863 730 18.2 % UK 190 160 18.5 % Other (2) 61 56 11.0 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 2,985 2,594 15.1 % End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 852 910 (6.4 %) CE 197 210 (6.4 %) UK 172 174 (1.0 %) Other (2) 40 44 (9.5 %) Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers 1,260 1,338 (5.8 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,722 2,558 6.4 % CE 1,060 940 12.7 % UK 361 334 8.3 % Other (2) 102 100 1.8 % Total End of Period Subscribers 4,245 3,932 8.0 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Studio + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Twelve Months Ended December 28, December 29, Variance 2019 2018 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 100,920 93,906 7.5 % CE 45,809 38,845 17.9 % UK 10,056 8,944 12.4 % Other (2) 3,180 2,899 9.7 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 159,965 144,594 10.6 % Studio + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 50,735 57,305 (11.5 %) CE 11,604 12,574 (7.7 %) UK 10,454 10,886 (4.0 %) Other (2) 2,291 2,521 (9.1 %) Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks 75,084 83,286 (9.8 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 151,655 151,211 0.3 % CE 57,413 51,419 11.7 % UK 20,509 19,830 3.4 % Other (2) 5,472 5,420 1.0 % Total Paid Weeks 235,050 227,880 3.1 % End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 1,871 1,648 13.5 % CE 863 730 18.2 % UK 190 160 18.5 % Other (2) 61 56 11.0 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 2,985 2,594 15.1 % End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 852 910 (6.4 %) CE 197 210 (6.4 %) UK 172 174 (1.0 %) Other (2) 40 44 (9.5 %) Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers 1,260 1,338 (5.8 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,722 2,558 6.4 % CE 1,060 940 12.7 % UK 361 334 8.3 % Other (2) 102 100 1.8 % Total End of Period Subscribers 4,245 3,932 8.0 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Studio + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED Q4 2019 Variance 2019 Constant Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 332,583 $ 2,763 $ 335,346 $ 330,386 0.7 % 1.5 % Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 150,232 $ 1,542 $ 151,774 $ 134,902 11.4 % 12.5 % Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 138,498 $ 878 $ 139,376 $ 153,932 (10.0 %) (9.5 %) Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $ 288,731 $ 2,420 $ 291,151 $ 288,834 (0.0 %) 0.8 % Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 43,852 $ 343 $ 44,195 $ 41,552 5.5 % 6.4 % North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 98,700 $ (5 ) $ 98,695 $ 89,675 10.1 % 10.1 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 103,680 $ - $ 103,680 $ 114,173 (9.2 %) (9.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 202,381 $ (5 ) $ 202,376 $ 203,848 (0.7 %) (0.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 27,589 $ - $ 27,589 $ 24,410 13.0 % 13.0 % Total Revenues $ 229,969 $ (4 ) $ 229,965 $ 228,258 0.7 % 0.7 % CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 41,010 $ 1,359 $ 42,369 $ 36,140 13.5 % 17.2 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 19,687 $ 632 $ 20,319 $ 23,605 (16.6 %) (13.9 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 60,697 $ 1,990 $ 62,687 $ 59,745 1.6 % 4.9 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 7,905 $ 286 $ 8,191 $ 8,062 (1.6 %) 1.6 % Total Revenues $ 68,604 $ 2,274 $ 70,878 $ 67,807 1.2 % 4.5 % UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 6,879 $ (6 ) $ 6,873 $ 5,756 19.5 % 19.4 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 10,651 $ 8 $ 10,659 $ 11,124 (4.2 %) (4.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 17,530 $ 2 $ 17,532 $ 16,880 3.8 % 3.9 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 4,958 $ 25 $ 4,983 $ 5,340 (7.2 %) (6.7 %) Total Revenues $ 22,488 $ 27 $ 22,515 $ 22,221 1.2 % 1.3 % Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 3,643 $ 194 $ 3,837 $ 3,331 9.4 % 15.2 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,480 $ 239 $ 4,719 $ 5,030 (11.0 %) (6.2 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 8,123 $ 433 $ 8,556 $ 8,361 (2.9 %) 2.3 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 3,400 $ 61 $ 3,461 $ 3,738 (9.0 %) (7.4 %) Total Revenues $ 11,522 $ 494 $ 12,016 $ 12,099 (4.8 %) (0.7 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. (2) “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Service Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Studio + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales” are sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, and “Other” are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

Full Year 2019 Variance 2019 Constant Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 2019 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 1,413,337 $ 25,754 $ 1,439,091 $ 1,514,121 (6.7 %) (5.0 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 609,996 $ 12,429 $ 622,425 $ 567,767 7.4 % 9.6 % Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 597,270 $ 9,213 $ 606,483 $ 705,429 (15.3 %) (14.0 %) Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $ 1,207,266 $ 21,642 $ 1,228,908 $ 1,273,196 (5.2 %) (3.5 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 206,071 $ 4,112 $ 210,183 $ 240,925 (14.5 %) (12.8 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 401,890 $ 675 $ 402,565 $ 378,678 6.1 % 6.3 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 446,576 $ 736 $ 447,312 $ 522,372 (14.5 %) (14.4 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 848,466 $ 1,411 $ 849,877 $ 901,050 (5.8 %) (5.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 130,836 $ 204 $ 131,040 $ 146,201 (10.5 %) (10.4 %) Total Revenues $ 979,302 $ 1,615 $ 980,917 $ 1,047,251 (6.5 %) (6.3 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 167,008 $ 9,467 $ 176,475 $ 149,571 11.7 % 18.0 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 87,962 $ 5,039 $ 93,001 $ 107,528 (18.2 %) (13.5 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 254,970 $ 14,505 $ 269,475 $ 257,099 (0.8 %) 4.8 % Product Sales and Other (4) $ 38,263 $ 2,297 $ 40,560 $ 47,226 (18.9 %) (14.1 %) Total Revenues $ 293,233 $ 16,803 $ 310,036 $ 304,325 (3.6 %) 1.9 % UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 26,898 $ 1,216 $ 28,114 $ 25,557 5.2 % 10.0 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 44,145 $ 2,064 $ 46,209 $ 52,676 (16.2 %) (12.3 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 71,043 $ 3,280 $ 74,323 $ 78,233 (9.2 %) (5.0 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 23,514 $ 1,168 $ 24,682 $ 28,839 (18.5 %) (14.4 %) Total Revenues $ 94,557 $ 4,448 $ 99,005 $ 107,072 (11.7 %) (7.5 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 14,200 $ 1,071 $ 15,271 $ 13,961 1.7 % 9.4 % Studio + Digital Fees (2) $ 18,587 $ 1,375 $ 19,962 $ 22,853 (18.7 %) (12.7 %) Service Revenues (3) $ 32,787 $ 2,446 $ 35,233 $ 36,814 (10.9 %) (4.3 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 13,458 $ 464 $ 13,922 $ 18,659 (27.8 %) (25.3 %) Total Revenues $ 46,245 $ 2,910 $ 49,155 $ 55,473 (16.6 %) (11.4 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product. (2) “Studio + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Service Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Studio + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales” are sales of consumer products in workshops, via e-commerce, and through several trusted retail partners, and “Other” are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

Q4 2019 Variance 2019 Constant Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 175,151 $ 1,751 $ 176,902 $ 185,220 (5.4 %) (4.5 %) Gross Margin 52.7 % 52.8 % 56.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 65,810 $ 379 $ 66,189 $ 68,409 (3.8 %) (3.2 %) Operating Income $ 65,886 $ 1,028 $ 66,914 $ 80,347 (18.0 %) (16.7 %) Operating Income Margin 19.8 % 20.0 % 24.3 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

Full Year 2019 Variance 2019 Constant Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018 2019 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 786,682 $ 15,458 $ 802,140 $ 866,410 (9.2 %) (7.4 %) Gross Margin 55.7 % 55.7 % 57.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 254,699 $ 3,490 $ 258,189 $ 251,106 1.4 % 2.8 % Operating Income $ 287,985 $ 5,999 $ 293,984 $ 388,985 (26.0 %) (24.4 %) Operating Income Margin 20.4 % 20.4 % 25.7 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 29,383 $ 43,785 $ 119,616 $ 223,749 Interest 32,222 35,108 135,267 142,346 Taxes 4,679 912 31,513 20,493 Depreciation and Amortization 11,474 11,467 45,017 44,061 Stock-based Compensation 5,544 4,842 20,471 20,188 EBITDAS $ 83,302 $ 96,114 $ 351,884 $ 450,837 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO)

UNAUDITED

Trailing Twelve Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Months Net Debt to EBITDAS Net (Loss) Income $ (10,687 ) $ 53,834 $ 47,086 $ 29,383 $ 119,616 Interest 35,195 34,732 33,118 32,222 135,267 Taxes (2,875 ) 16,586 13,123 4,679 31,513 Depreciation and Amortization 11,405 11,288 10,850 11,474 45,017 Stock-based Compensation 4,812 4,872 5,243 5,544 20,471 EBITDAS $ 37,850 $ 121,312 $ 109,420 $ 83,302 $ 351,884 Total Debt $ 1,576,170 Less: Cash 182,736 Net Debt $ 1,393,435 Net Debt to EBITDAS 4.0 X Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.







