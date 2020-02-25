Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group Hosts Reserve Study Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Novi, MI, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group will be hosting a reserve study online seminar for board members on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.



To demonstrate its continued commitment to board education, Associa Kramer-Triad Management is offering a free seminar for board members designed to provide up-to-date information on reserve studies. A Reserve Study is a financial plan used to set aside the appropriate amount of money required for capital repairs and replacements for the development’s infrastructure and surrounding assets. Reserve studies are one of the most reliable ways of protecting the value of the property’s infrastructure and marketability. Michael McDevitt, from Building Reserves, will be the guest speaker and present on why reserve studies are important and what is included in a reserve study.



“The Associa Kramer-Triad Management team understands the importance of providing educational forums to our client board members,” stated Kirk Bliss, ARM®, AMS®, CAM®, Kramer-Triad Management Group president. “These studies help ensure that each homeowner pays their fair share of the deterioration in direct proportion to the amount of time they are owners. We encourage all current and potential board members to sign-up and participate.”



To RSVP and receive the event link, email Chris Hancock at chancock@kramertriad.com.



