Stryker to participate in Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) ) will participate in the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.