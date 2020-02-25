Unity Rd. Recognized as a Best Cannabis Company to Work For

Cannabis Business Times Ranked the Cannabis Franchisor as a Leading Company in North America for Driving Employee Engagement through Team Building and Core Values

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONE Cannabis Group earned top ranks in Cannabis Business Times’ elite list of “Best Cannabis Companies to Work For” in both the dispensary and cultivation categories. The Colorado-based parent company to U.S. cannabis franchise Unity Rd. was featured in the February 2020 issue of the industry-leading trade magazine, placing No. 3 in both categories of the inaugural list that surveyed cannabis employees throughout North America.



The Best Cannabis Companies To Work For awards are based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics – accounting for 25 percent of the evaluation. The remainder of the company’s score was determined from a survey to all company employees that assessed individuals’ experiences and attitudes with respect to the workplace – topics included leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, relationships with supervisors, training and development, pay and benefits and overall engagement.

The franchisor was among four companies to earn an employee engagement rate around 85 percent, as well as other high marks. Unity Rd. was noticed for creating a culture where everyone matters.

“Most cannabis companies have a fairly informal culture, but we don’t see ourselves as the cool company. We are an encouraging company,” Unity Rd. COO Mike Weinberger said. “We encourage each other to not only work our hardest, but to also take the mental health day. Everyone celebrates the wins, however small, together. We fill in gaps when someone is struggling with their workload because their load is ours. And, we speak with a collective conscience where each voice truly matters and the best idea wins. Being named the one of the ‘Best Cannabis Companies to Work For’ validates the culture we’ve created together.”

The company’s culture was built by the employees themselves in an intensive two-day workshop where members of the retail, corporate and cultivation teams created an environment they could all thrive in. Led by Fusion Dynamics CEO Dan Bruder, the team concluded the workshop with its statement of cause, statement of intention, core behaviors and habits, business definition and business objective. ONE Cannabis and Unity Rd. defines its culture through six brand behaviors and its respective habits. For example, “excellence is our hustle” emphasizes that its commitment to high standards is fueled by a passion to succeed as a team. The other core brand behaviors include elevate each other, blaze the trail, finish & win, walk the talk and we’re genuinely awesome.

Read more about the company’s culture from Weinberger’s interview with Cannabis Business Times. Further, a complete recap of the survey’s “Best of” cannabis companies can be viewed in the February 2020 issue of the magazine .

ONE Cannabis Group is continuing to build its Unity Rd. home office team in Denver as well as various roles throughout cultivation. Resumes can be sent to Director of Human Resources Jacki Abraham at team@ocginc.com .

ABOUT UNITY RD.

Unity Rd., the retail brand of ONE Cannabis Group, is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from the legacy of Green Man Cannabis and infused with decades of franchise experience, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and profitably operate a dispensary. Unity Rd. is powered by ONE Cannabis Group, which is a Colorado-based, vertically integrated cannabis company. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine. It also recently became the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information, visit unityrd.com .

