/EIN News/ -- IoT Beacon Empowering the IoT World Secured by WISekey

Geneva, Switzerland – February 25, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, will showcase the IoT Beacon, an ultra-low-power Bluetooth 5 secure beacon, at Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany (February 25-27, 2020). Initially introduced in November 2019 at the Trustech event in Cannes, the IoT Beacon is designed for many industrial IoT applications including cold chain monitoring, heath care, secure asset tracking and factory automation.

The first phase of the ultra-low-power Bluetooth 5 secure beacon implementation was developed using WISeKey’s VaultIC407, the RSL10 and N34TS108 temperature sensor from ON Semiconductor, as well as Tatwah’s BLE IT-005 IP68 class Beacon. The device has an outstanding battery life, with no compromise to security. The secure implementation allows replay attack protection, device clone protection, VaultIC absence detection, revocation capability, measurement validity check, and true temperature display.

A smart energy management method driven by the RSL10 Bluetooth 5 radio System on Chip (SoC) from ON Semiconductor has been implemented to support long battery life with a measurement duty cycle of 30 seconds. End-to-end security is demonstrated thanks to WISeKey’s hardware security management service. A standard Bluetooth Low Energy handshake mechanism makes this device fully compatible with common Bluetooth Low Energy gateways and smart phones enabling low-cost security management. WISeKey’s Vault IC 407 high security standard APIs are used to bring further support to major security referent authorities.

The IoT Beacon will be demonstrated at Embedded Word 2020 at WISeKey’s corner of Ineltek’s booth, Stand 1-434. Further product developments will be announced during Q2 2020.

Egon Konopitzky Tatwah’s Senior Executive Vice President noted, “This latest generation of Smart Connected and Trusted Bluetooth Low Energy Objects is bringing real benefits for applications used for perishable or luxury goods, as well as for healthcare and secure asset tracking. The technology is finally solving challenges, providing accurate and secure temperature monitoring or logging. Our secure Bluetooth Low Energy temperature beacon is a first milestone to the complete Tatwah Mango - ON Semiconductor - WISeKey product portfolio of secure IoT devices that will be announced in 2020.”

Carlos Moreno, WISeKey’s VP Corporate Alliances noted, “The cutting-edge technologies and expertise used for the conception of this innovative IoT Beacon secured by design will fulfill compliance requirements related to international laws and certification for IoT devices. To name a few, the EU-wide cybersecurity certification framework (for ICT products, services and processes) as well as the latest California IoT law requires manufacturers of connected devices to be equipped with security (especially for devices that collect, contain, or transmit information). Thus, the Secure IoT Beacon protects the device and any information contained therein from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

About TATWAH Mango

The company runs a horizontally integrated factory providing all under one roof from wafer processing, antenna technology, bonding, laminating, assembly, test, and certification, Tatwah’s 20,000 square-meter production facility, staffed with some 600 employees, has a capacity of more than 1 million pieces a day. Other finished products, beyond BLE Beacons, includes industrial and logistics products, printed or white cards (up to 800 kpcs per day), key fobs, made-to-order badges, wristbands, and a wide assortment of novelty items embedded with RFID and BLE capabilities. Through our design center based in Switzerland, the company addresses a broad range of applications. Please visit https://tatwah.net or contact us at https://tatwah.net/contact .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.