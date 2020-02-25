The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today announced an amendment to the Fallen Animal Scheme for Fallen Farm Stock.

The objective of the revised scheme is to provide support for the collection and disposal of fallen bovines under 48 months (not subject to TSE testing), sheep and goats in accordance with EU Animal By-products (ABP) legislation.

The importance of the animal collection service is well recognised by the Department, as it provides an essential commercial service to the farming community and wider public. The Department acknowledges the challenges facing the sector and has engaged intensively with all stakeholders including the Animal Collector Association and farming representative groups. The Department is confident that the amended Scheme will support the sustainability and viability of the service with the aim of ensuring a continued fallen animal collection service to the farming community.

The Scheme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in line with EU State Aid legislation. The farmer will continue to pay a fee to the Animal Collector in respect of the collection service provided, however the Department has set maximum amounts that can be charged. Participation by Animal Collectors in the amended Fallen Animal Schemes for Fallen Farm Stock is voluntary.

Further details on the Scheme, maximum collection amounts and participating animal collectors are available on the DAFM website:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/animalhealthwelfare/fallenanimals/

Note for editors:

Start date for the amended Fallen Animal Schemes for Fallen Farm Stock is 25th February 2020.

The amended scheme supports the collection and disposal of fallen bovines under 48 months (not subject to TSE testing), sheep and goats.

Date Released: 25 February 2020