Domino Data Lab Recognized In Second Annual Enterprise Tech 30 List by Wing Venture Capital

Domino’s data science platform joins exclusive list of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domino Data lab , provider of the industry-leading open data science platform, today announced it’s been recognized by Wing Venture Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on technology for business, in the mid-stage category in the second annual Enterprise Tech 30 .

Last week, Domino was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms and in 2019 the company joined the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, they are one of Inc’s hottest SF startups of 2019 and identified as one of the most promising A.I companies by Forbes . Domino joins other notable startups including Databricks, Snowflake, Stripe, Carta, Airtable and more in the 2020 Enterprise Tech 30.

“We’re honored that our work furthering enterprise model management is recognized by Enterprise Tech 30,” said CEO and cofounder of Domino Data Lab, Nick Elprin. “We believe data scientists should have a scalable open platform made for and by data scientists and we will continue to advocate for that in 2020.”

"The mission of the Enterprise Tech 30 is to provide the tech industry a unique platform to identify the most promising companies in enterprise technology," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital. " The process combines fundamental research with curated voting to capture the discernment of the leading venture capitalists in the sector."

To view the results, visit: enterprisetech30.com .

About Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing Venture Capital is the best-of-breed venture capital firm devoted to early-stage, long-term company building in technology for business. Wing emphasizes craftsmanship over volume and engages deeply with founders to help them create companies that matter. The body of work of Wing's award-winning team spans more than two decades and dozens of successful early-stage companies, 20 of which have gone on to achieve billion-dollar-plus outcomes following IPOs or acquisitions. For more information, visit: wing.vc

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab provides data science teams with an industry-leading open data science platform that empowers enterprises to manage data science at scale. Model-driven companies like Allstate, Dell, and Bayer use Domino to accelerate breakthrough research, increase collaboration, and rapidly deliver high-impact models. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue, Bloomberg Beta, and Zetta Venture Partners. To learn more, visit dominodatalab.com.

Media Contact: Jason McClelland, Chief Marketing Officer E: press@dominodatalab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.