Check Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA’ Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test

Solution earns 21st high rating in group tests from NSS Labs for Check Point since 2010

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that its Check Point SandBlast Agent advanced endpoint protection and threat prevention solution achieved an ‘AA’ rating in the recent NSS Labs 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Test.



NSS Labs, a globally recognized and trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity testing, gave the ‘AA’ rating to SandBlast Agent – no ‘AAA’ were awarded in the AEP group test – which means the solution’s capacity to meet its commitments to customers is very strong. SandBlast Agent detected 100% of HTTP and email threats, 100% of malware using sophisticated evasion techniques, and 100% resistance to evasion.

This represents Check Point’s 21st high rating by NSS Labs since it began testing Check Point’s solutions in 2010, consistently validating Check Point’s ability to protect organizations against the most advanced new cyber-attacks.

“The latest generation of attacks are extremely fast-moving and evasive across multiple vectors. By the time these attacks are detected by traditional security products, the damage has already been done. The NSS test results show that SandBlast Agent blocks the vast majority of unknown attacks before they can infiltrate networks, preventing them from causing any damage,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management and Marketing, Check Point Software Technologies. “The NSS ‘AA’ rating for endpoint protection clearly demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver the most advanced threat prevention technologies.”

The NSS AEP test report stated the strengths of SandBlast Agent include:

Excellent resistance to evasion

Strong malware and exploit protection

Performs well against more advanced attacks

Comprehensive, robust management

Extremely low false positive rate

SandBlast Agent is an integral component of Check Point’s fully consolidated cyber security architecture, Infinity, which protects all aspects of today’s IT infrastructures, including on-premise networks, endpoints, cloud and mobile. It leverages real-time threat intelligence from Check Point’s ThreatCloud knowledge database to continually monitor for threats across all platforms through a single pane of glass.

SandBlast Agent provides purpose-built advanced Zero-Day Protection capabilities to protect web browsers and endpoints, leveraging Check Point’s industry-leading network protections. SandBlast Agent ensures complete real-time coverage across threat vectors, enabling employees to work safely no matter where they are without compromising productivity.

For more information or to download a complimentary copy of the NSS Labs report of Check Point’s SandBlast Agent Next Generation AV’s test results, visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/2020-nss-advanced-endpoint-protection-test.html

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.



