Mineral Fusion and STYLEBEE partner to expand consumer and professional access to clean beauty services and products

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, announces today its official partnership with STYLEBEE , a professional, on-demand beauty app and technology company that helps women conveniently access beauty services from a network of the nation’s top beauty professionals and discover new beauty products. The two companies — each experts in clean beauty, technology and services respectively — will share education, trend and color expertise, in order to bring consumers and professionals alike the most current, cutting-edge clean beauty information, trends and innovation. To kick off the partnership, STYLEBEE is joining Mineral Fusion’s affiliate program and producing their bridal photoshoot in Petaluma, Mineral Fusion’s home base.



“By partnering with STYLEBEE, we are creating a diverse community of world-class makeup artists dedicated to expanding clean beauty education and innovation.” said Virginie Descamps, Group Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of BWX, a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading brands including Mineral Fusion, Sukin and Andalou Naturals. “STYLEBEE artists are highly trained and create amazing looks for their clients. They are motivated to work with a palette of natural, healthier formulas and colors, and to demonstrate how exceptional and effective clean cosmetics are. In return, their feedback and insights will be invaluable as we develop new color stories and exclusive product ranges. This is a unique opportunity for Mineral Fusion to learn from these talented professionals and support their business.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mineral Fusion to further our mission to democratize beauty by bringing the world’s top beauty professionals to everyone, anywhere and everywhere,” said Anna Santeramo, founder and CEO of STYLEBEE. “In addition to introducing our convenient, on-demand services to a new customer base, this partnership ensures that STYLEBEE artists remain on the cutting-edge of clean beauty products and standards — something that our consumers are demanding in record numbers. We are honored to have STYLEBEE serve as Mineral Fusion’s authority on all things color and we look forward to building a partnership that will trailblaze trends in the beauty industry.”

Mineral Fusion will use focus groups as well as shared research and development to engage STYLEBEE’s team of professional artists. The partnership allows Mineral Fusion to explore with STYLEBEE tech-focused beauty trends and develop innovation that is consumer centric and cutting-edge.

To book on-demand, professional beauty services near you, visit www.stylebee.com and learn more about Mineral Fusion’s products at www.mineralfusion.com .

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.



ABOUT STYLEBEE

STYLEBEE is a technology company that allows you to request beauty and grooming services anytime and anywhere. STYLEBEE was founded with one simple mission, to democratize beauty by bringing the world’s beauty professionals to everyone and letting women discover what works best for their own unique needs. Based in San Francisco, STYLEBEE is today a high-growth company part of Y Combinator program and backed by well-known investors in Silicon Valley. STYLEBEE professionals come to you whether at your home, in the office, or in your hotel room. The company has become a wonderful resource for weddings, photoshoots, corporate photoshoots and helps companies for marketing and activation events, such as beauty bars.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, Korea, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

