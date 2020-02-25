When Pushing Life to the Max, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics Support

/EIN News/ -- MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life is demanding and most people are wired to push past normal human limits with the goal of accomplishing an insurmountable list of tasks on any given day. This can have an effect on your health and especially the immune system that supports us in a wide variety of limit pushing activities. Holistic pharmacist, Sherry Torkos says when you are in a constant state of fight or flight, supplementing with probiotics can be beneficial, as they can keep a healthy balance in the microbiome, or the gut, which is often where health problems can start brewing. While there are many varieties of probiotics to choose from, a new probiotic supplement, called Kyo-Dophilus Max Probiotic, is a high potency probiotic targeted to provide maximum reinforcement for gut health. It has been developed by Wakunaga of America, which has a 30-year track record of clinically effective probiotics.

“It’s hard to tell someone to slow down in this day and age. There are so many demands that jam up our schedules and expose us to a wide range of people and places every day,” said Torkos, author of more than a dozen books on natural health and healing. “It is becoming more imperative that we take a proactive approach to safeguard our health. There may have been a time when I recommended a probiotic while using an antibiotic, but now I tell most of my clients that they are better off supplementing with a probiotic daily because most everyone is putting themselves in high stress situations on a regular basis. A good probiotic can really help balance your gut health.”

Kyo-Dophilus Max Probiotic contains 50 billion CFU (colony forming units) of a community of 12 beneficial bacteria strains to help repopulate your microflora. Torkos says if your digestive health has been compromised by travel, medication use, or stress, Kyo-Dophilus Max Probiotic can help replenish your microbiome, balance your gastrointestinal system and support a healthy immune response. The Max formula includes the three clinically studied and proprietary blend strains labeled as the “The Friendly Trio”: Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1 and Bifidobacterium longum MM-2. Published studies on this specific combination of strains show that it supports improved digestion, reduces cold and seasonal allergy symptoms, and restores a healthy microbiome in aging adults.

Torkos, who serves as an expert on www.probiotics.com , says clinical studies on probiotics are reinforcing the idea that the majority of people could benefit from supplementing with a probiotic daily, not just when a problem arises. Some of the promising research show probiotics can:

Turn back the microbial clock: As we age the gut microbiome changes. Levels of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus both decline, which is a problem because they are needed to maintain gut health and immunity. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition showed that study participants around age 70 who supplemented with these two probiotic strains had a microbiome that more closely resembled that of a much younger population.

As we age the gut microbiome changes. Levels of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus both decline, which is a problem because they are needed to maintain gut health and immunity. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition showed that study participants around age 70 who supplemented with these two probiotic strains had a microbiome that more closely resembled that of a much younger population. Ease the common cold: A study of 450 participants published in Clinical Nutrition showed that probiotics strengthened immune system function during the common cold season and reduced sick day duration.

A study of 450 participants published in Clinical Nutrition showed that probiotics strengthened immune system function during the common cold season and reduced sick day duration. Help allergy symptoms: Results of a study conducted at the University of Florida and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that probiotics eased spring allergy symptoms.

To learn more about Wakunaga’s full Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics including: Max, Daily, Multi 9, Enzyme+, Cran+ and Kids visit: www.kyo-dophilus.com .

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, Wakunaga of America Co., LTD has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic AGE, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72e8517f-1870-43b3-ad8d-9e1cf8151f96

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity

Kyo-Dophilus Max Probiotic Kyo-Dophilus Max Probiotic is a high potency probiotic targeted to provide maximum reinforcement for gut health. It has been developed by Wakunaga of America, which has a 30-year track record of clinically effective probiotics.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.