DISYS Recognized for Setting the Standard for the Staffing Industry

The company’s CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed, named to the 2020 SIA 100 for his dynamism and visionary leadership in the field

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) , a provider of global staffing and solutions, continues to be propelled to new heights of expertise and technical leadership across the staffing industry. DISYS’ position as an innovator who is setting the standard in the field was recently recognized by its CEO’s selection to the 2020 SIA 100 List for North America.



This recognition elevates Mahfuz to the position of one of the 100 top staffing professionals driving the world of work. Honorees named to SIA’s annual Staffing 100 List are leading the way in creating jobs, new models of work, and reinventing the technologies that change the way we work every day. They are innovators who drive top efficiencies and influence legislation as true faces of staffing across the globe.

DISYS is a nearly $500M global corporation that has 45 offices worldwide, and 25 years of domestic and international experience with over 250 Fortune 500 organizations. DISYS’ DNA is driven by values and actions. The company strictly adheres to its core values of collaboration, respect, accountability, fairness and ingenuity to deliver unmatched levels of service to achieve client-defined results.

Key to DISYS’ success is its ability to:

to work within their parameters and drive results with urgency and speed; and Cultivate a culture of diversity, inclusivity, and collaboration. Diversity and inclusivity are building blocks of DISYS’ DNA and an essential element of its role as a core productivity partner for its clients. For its consultants, DISYS acts as a career partner to deliver challenging projects and consistent professional growth opportunities that extend beyond the confines of a project or task order.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the 100 top staffing leaders in North America,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder and CEO of DISYS. “At DISYS, we are committed to investing in our people and pride ourselves on not being held back by what has been done before. We are focused and welcome the opportunity to deepen our client partnerships to bring our world-class experts to work for them to advance their goals. As DISYS continues to rise to new heights, we stay true to our DNA and that is the engine driving our success.”

SIA will celebrate the Staffing 100 Class of 2020 at a gala event on March 7, 2020. For more information about the 2020 SIA 100 List, please visit http://si100.staffingindustry.com/ .

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global staffing and solutions firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. For more information, please visit www.staffingindustry.com .

