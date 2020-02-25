AFCEA DC Announces Applications Now Open for 2020 STEM Scholarship Program

Washington, DC-based chapter’s scholarship program ranked #1 locally by College Consensus

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Washington, DC Chapter of AFCEA announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarship program, ranked by College Consensus as the top education scholarship in the Washington DC Metro Area.

“Investment in today’s STEM educational assistance enables you to help ensure that tomorrow’s workforce is strong and highly capable of meeting the demands of technology and innovation,” said Robert M. Shea, Lt. Gen., USMC (Ret.), President and CEO, AFCEA International and Chairman of the Board, AFCEA Educational Foundation.

Each year, to promote higher education in the STEM fields, AFCEA DC awards STEM scholarships to local graduating high school seniors. Since 1989, the Chapter has awarded over 400 scholarships—totaling more than $2.6 million—to students from 112 area high schools attending 80 different colleges. AFCEA DC’s STEM Scholarship Program was rated the #1 Washington, DC-based education scholarship, as ranked by College Consensus.

“I’m proud of the efforts by our Washington, DC Chapter to promote STEM education,” said Anthony Robbins, President, AFCEA DC. “It is an honor that our accomplishments and service to community have positioned the Chapter as the #1 ranked Washington, DC-based scholarship program. This expresses beautifully our commitment to our community from our members and sponsor organizations.”

The AFCEA Educational Foundation—whose programs focus on information technology, cybersecurity, telecommunications and electronics supporting the defense, homeland security and intelligence communities—provides incentives, opportunities and assistance to people engaged in STEM disciplines. The foundation, in conjunction with AFCEA chapters worldwide, provides more than $2 million in scholarships each year.

To be eligible for an AFCEA DC STEM scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident;

Be a resident within Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments;

Be a high school senior or second-year student in a two-year community college, transitioning to a four-year university;

Acceptance to a U.S. accredited college or university in a four-year full-time STEM curriculum for computer science, engineering [all], mathematics, physics, chemistry, cybersecurity and management information systems; and Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I)-related fields of study including electrical, computer, chemical, aerospace or systems engineering or electronics.

AFCEA DC also encourages students whose family members are current or former members of the military, or are current chapter members, to apply. The deadline to apply is April 01, 2020. Visit https://dcevents.afceachapters.org/2020stemapplication to apply.

Selection of applicants is based on achievements in academics, school activities, financial need and letters of recommendation. Recipients of full-tuition scholarships are not eligible. Scholarship awards are subject to availability of funding. Scholarship awards are restricted to use for tuition and mandatory educational fees.

For more information about the AFCEA DC STEM Scholarship Program and to apply, please contact Chris Harr at scholarships@dc.afceachapters.org or visit dc.afceachapters.org.

About AFCEA DC

AFCEA is a membership-based, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications and electronics for the defense, homeland security and intelligence communities. For over 75 years, the association has provided an environment for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy support the needs of those who serve. The association has 32,060 individual members, 140 chapters and 1,679 corporate members.

The Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, military health related agencies, and issues of national security. In addition to their STEM Scholarship Program, AFCEA DC awards science teaching awards and supports McKinley Technical High School in its mission to become a nationally recognized STEM high school. For more information, visit dc.afceachapters.org.

Karin Beswick AFCEA Washington, DC (703) 740-8702 kbeswick@yesandagency.com



