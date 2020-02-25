GaN Systems Leads the Power Electronics Revolution at APEC 2020
/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, will showcase how its leading GaN transistors are a cornerstone technology for power electronics equipment. New transistor products and power modules, reference designs and tools, and customer demonstrations in consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive industries will be on display at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) Booth 1147 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on March 15 to March 19, 2020.
NEW SOLUTIONS
- Automotive power transistors, including: 650V/60A Gen2 automotive transistors which exceed enhanced AEC-Q101 performance requirements and have lifetime results of FIT<<1; available in both top-side cooled GS-065-060-5-T-A and bottom-side cooled GS-065-060-5-B-A versions
- High power modules, including: 650V/150A Full-Bridge Module & Driver; 650V/150A Half-Bridge IPM; and 650V/300A 3phase Module & Driver
- Integrated DrGaN modules, including: 100V integrated DrGaN device and 650V integrated Half-Bridge DrGaN power stage
NEW DESIGN TOOLS
- World’s first PLECS simulation models for 100V devices
- Class D audio evaluation boards for superior sound, high performance, and high power; designs for both the Class D audio amplifier and audio-grade switch mode power supply (SMPS)
- Reference designs from Renesas, ON Semiconductor, and Heyday
CUSTOMER APPLICATIONS
- Mobile phone and computer adapters that are 3-4X times smaller with GaN versus silicon, including devices from Eggtronic and CUI
- Siemens’ Simatic Micro-Drive factory motor controller offering increased efficiency, faster motor response time, and smaller size
- PicoLAS laser diode driver that is 10X times smaller than silicon-based designs and Airity nanosecond pulsers for cold plasma generation
- "The Credit Card," a 2kV output, up to 250W DC power supply more than 10X smaller and lighter than comparable power supplies
- Automotive EV onboard chargers, DC/DC converter, and traction inverter with industry-leading power density from Hella, Canoo, and Brightloop
- Toyota All-GaN-Vehicle featuring a GaN traction inverter, GaN onboard charger, and GaN DC-DC converter
GaN Systems experts will also be providing best practices leveraging GaN through technical and industry presentations.
PRESENTATIONS
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Speaker(s)
|Topic
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|10:35 AM - 11:00 AM
|R04-R05
|Dr. Ruoyu Hou
|The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Applications
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|11:00 AM - 11:25 AM
|R07
|Dr. Maryam Abouie
|GaN Systems Demonstrates Reliability Based on Qualification and Lifetime Data
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|11:15 AM - 1:45 PM
|Poster Area
|Dr. Yajie Qiu
|Diagnosing for Cross-Conduction in GaN Half-Bridges
For more information, please visit GaN Systems at APEC in GaN Systems Booth 1147 or reserve an appointment.
About GaN Systems
GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.
Media Inquiries:
Mary Placido
Trier and Company for GaN Systems
mary@triercompany.com
+1 (415) 218-3627
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3238f448-5c67-41c9-a87b-03fc29aff453
