The 2020 International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces the Return of Center Stage and the Tech Theater, Providing Attendees the Added Value of Complimentary Education Across the Show Floor

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition , North America's longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, today announced the return of Center Stage and the Tech Theater for the event’s 2020 edition. Providing attendees an array of educational sessions and activities to complement their exhibition experience, each stage will host complimentary sessions and demonstrations touching on the latest strategies, innovations, practical learnings, and more. The biennial event is set to take place April 28-30 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. If interested in attending as press, please register at: rosemont.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Press .

“Beyond serving as a meeting place for members of the powder and bulk solids processing community to share ideas, innovations, and products, iPBS plays an important educational role in the industry,” said Steve Everly, brand director of iPBS, Informa Markets. “Technological advancements and product innovations have so much to offer all industries involved with processing, handling, packaging, and storage of dry particulate matter. As the largest powder show in the Western Hemisphere, we have an unparalleled opportunity to push the industry forward. A fundamental aspect of our success is measured by keeping members of the community abreast of the latest processing technology, equipment, and safety solutions.”

Center Stage

Throughout the three-day span of iPBS, attendees can drop in on Center Stage sessions kicking off at the top of each hour. From combustible dust explosion demonstrations to forward-looking presentations diving into Industry 4.0 and additive manufacturing, attendees will benefit from a range of timely topics across industry categories. A selection of Center Stage sessions includes:

Advanced Modeling for DHAs and Explosion Protection Design

Both Dust Hazard Analyses (DHAs) and explosion protection have prescriptive methodologies available. These approaches can result in overly conservative and expensive solutions for an adequate level of safety. This session will review a case study exemplifying how the application of advanced quantitative modeling to both DHAs and explosion protection design can help owners potentially realize capital and operational cost savings while maintaining an acceptable level of safety.

DHAs for Food Processors

Completing a DHA and managing hazards is already a complex process, but for food processors, there are unique challenges. This session will provide attendees a better understanding on DHAs and dust hazard management for food processors.

Industry 4.0 for Powder Processing & Bulk Solids Handling

Industry 4.0 technologies (e.g., the Internet of Things, automated controls, cognitive computing, the cloud) make manufacturing systems smarter, safer, and more profitable in many industries. But can powder and bulk solids handling processes be digitized? This panel will explore how digitization can improve the performance of your dry process and bulk solids handling systems with greater operational flexibility and safety.

The Magic of Flameless Venting for Managing a Combustible Dust Explosion

Attend this demonstration and discussion to gain critical understanding of the very real risk and dangers of combustible dust explosions in manufacturing facilities. You will also understand the need for a comprehensive approach to ensure that your facility is protected, with consideration given to venting, isolation, and return air protection. Attendees will see a live demonstration of a combustible dust control, using an actual dust explosion!

Tech Theater

Geared toward engineers and decision-makers, the Tech Theater will provide an intimate space for attendees to learn about the latest technological innovations and discover new solutions for active and upcoming projects.

To view the entire iPBS schedule, please visit here .

About the International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition

Bringing the processing community together since 1976, iPBS is the longest-running and largest powder show in North America, providing access to a full range of equipment, technology, information, and expertise needed for every phase of processing. More information is available at: powderandbulkshow.com . iPBS is organized by Informa PLC, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



