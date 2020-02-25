Sirius Madness Coming to the Carolinas!

Sirius to host 10th annual technology madness conference in Durham, North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College basketball, all-star partners and innovative technology can mean only one thing—Sirius Madness! Break out your favorite college basketball gear because Sirius announces it will host the Carolinas’ premier technology conference on March 19 at the Durham Convention Center.

In 2020, Sirius celebrates its 10th year of bringing together the excitement of March Madness and the latest trends in the rapidly changing technology industry. We’ve got you covered with VIP access to more than 40 breakout sessions featuring solution-focused presentations, panel discussions and technical deep dives. Over 30 of Sirius’ premier technology partners—including Dell Technologies, Nutanix, Cisco, Citrix, and NetApp—will also be on hand presenting, answering questions, and cheering on their favorite college basketball teams. Each partner booth will support a college basketball team, and Sirius encourages attendees to show their spirit by sporting their favorite team’s attire. And numerous TVs will be playing the games live so you won’t miss any of the action!

The day will conclude with a happy hour and prizes for those who fill out a bracket card (thankfully, you don’t need a perfect bracket to win big!). Don’t sit on the bench, visit http://madness.siriuscom.com/ to learn more and register for Sirius Madness 2020!

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com Kristen Smith Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. kristen.smith@siriuscom.com



