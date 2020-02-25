His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Algerian Army Chief of Staff at UMEX 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday, Major General Saïd Chengriha, Acting Chief of Staff of the Algerian National People's Army.

Chengriha is visiting the UAE to attend the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, currently staged at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed current ties between the UAE and Algeria, particularly in the military and defence sectors, and means to enhance cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was also present during the meeting, along with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.



