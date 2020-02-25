Nobel Laureate Dr. Stanley Whittingham to Keynote G&W and Miller Thomson Li-ion Battery Materials Supply Chains Seminar 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO , Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G&W Incorporated (“G&W” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) to hold their annual seminar on the Lithium-ion Battery Materials and Electric-Vehicle Supply Chains. The event will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Miller Thomson’s Toronto, Ontario headquarters, located at Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West on the 58th floor. There is no cost to attend.



This year’s keynote speaker will be Nobel Laureate, Dr. M. Stanley Whittingham, recipient of The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 for the invention of the Lithium-ion battery.

Click here to watch Dr. M. Stanley Whittingham’s Nobel Prize speech

from the Nobel Banquet on December 10, 2019.

(source: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/2019/whittingham/speech/ )

Dr. M. Stanley Whittingham is a British–American chemist. He is currently a professor of chemistry and director of both the Institute for Materials Research and the Materials Science and Engineering program at Binghamton University, part of the State University of New York. In 2019, Dr. Whittingham, along with Dr. John B. Goodenough and Dr. Akira Yoshino, was awarded The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 for the invention of the lithium-ion battery.

Dr. Whittingham was educated at Stamford School in Lincolnshire from 1951-1960, before going to New College, Oxford to read Chemistry. At the University of Oxford, he took his BA (1964), MA (1967), and DPhil (1968). After completing his graduate studies, Dr. Whittingham was a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University until 1972. He then worked for Exxon Research & Engineering Company from 1972 until 1984. Dr. Whittingham then spent four years working for Schlumberger prior to becoming a professor at Binghamton University. He is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science and Engineering at Binghamton University.

Dr. Whittingham is a key figure in the history of the development of lithium batteries discovering the concept of intercalation electrodes. In the 1970s, Exxon manufactured Dr. Whittingham's rechargeable lithium battery, which was based on a titanium disulfide cathode and a lithium-aluminum anode. However, this rechargeable lithium battery could never be made practical. Batteries with metallic lithium electrodes presented safety issues, as lithium is a highly reactive element; it burns in normal atmospheric conditions because of the presence of water and oxygen. As a result, research moved to develop batteries where, instead of metallic lithium, only lithium compounds are present, being capable of accepting and releasing lithium ions.

Dr. Whittingham received the Young Author Award from The Electrochemical Society in 1971, the Battery Research Award in 2004, and was elected a Fellow in 2006 for his contributions to lithium battery science and technology. In 2010, he was listed as one of the Top 40 innovators for contributions to advancing green technology by Greentech Media. In 2012, Dr. Whittingham received the IBA Yeager Award for Lifetime Contribution to Lithium Battery Materials Research, and he was elected a Fellow of the Materials Research Society in 2013. He was listed along with Dr. Goodenough, for pioneering research leading to the development of the lithium-ion battery on a list of Clarivate Citation Laureates for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry by Thomson Reuters in 2015. In 2018, Dr. Whittingham was elected to the National Academy of Engineering, "For pioneering the application of intercalation chemistry for energy storage materials." In 2019, Dr. Whittingham, along with Dr. Goodenough and Dr. Yoshino, was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of lithium-ion batteries."

Other confirmed speakers include representatives from:



Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Natural Resources Canada/Government of Canada

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

(NYSE:ALB) Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV:NOU)

(TSXV:NOU) First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC)

(TSXV:FCC) Conic Metals Corp. (TSXV:NKL)



(TSXV:NKL) Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO)



(TSX:TLO) E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC)

(TSXV:ETMC) Li-Cycle Corp.

Stormcrow Capital Ltd.

Neocon International Inc.

Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH

Metpro Management Inc.

The purpose of the event is to promote awareness of the current and forecasted demand and capacity for these critical, specialized battery-input materials, and to showcase different perspectives from Li-ion battery supply chain industry experts.

G&W’s Founder and Chairman, Ann Pamplin stated, “We are thrilled to be able to offer such a an outstanding program with high-caliber outstanding speakers — from the world’s largest lithium producer, to the Director of Canada’s Critical Minerals Task Force, to leading cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium development companies, to specialty upstream and downstream processing engineers — sharing their unique insights and expertise at this important independent event. We are especially honored to have the co-inventor of the Li-ion battery, Nobel Laureate Dr. Stanley Whittingham, discuss the global impact of this incredible technology.”

The event will be chaired by G&W’s Managing Director, Ty Dinwoodie, and Miller Thomson Partner, Geoff Clarke, and will be held under the Chatham House Rule. No recording of presenters will be permitted.

About G&W Incorporated

G&W is a strategic advisory, marketing and communications firm based in Toronto. With its extensive global network, G&W’s focus is on the critical-materials and technology sectors — with particular expertise in and passion for the global rare-earth elements (REE) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery supply chains.

About Miller Thomson LLP

As one of Canada’s leading national law firms, Miller Thomson has more than 550 lawyers providing a full range of business services from 12 offices across the country. We cover Canada better than any other Canadian law firm, which has Miller Thomson uniquely positioned to provide ‘on-the-ground’ insight and knowledge in the country’s key economic hubs, and under both the common law and civil law systems in Canada. This cross-Canada coverage also allows clients to benefit from unique perspectives on local markets and demographics, allowing our team members to provide focused strategic and commercial advice based on in-depth legal expertise, knowledge of the particular industry and the distinctive commercial drivers that affect it.

Miller Thomson is also unique in the strength, number and integration of its many specialty groups, which remains an important factor in effectively servicing mining and other key Canadian industry sector clients whose legal issues are complex and routinely require the integration of legal professionals practicing in a number of niche areas. Our clients have reaped the benefits of drawing on the expertise of a significant number of lawyers considered leaders in these specialty groups and in their respective areas of practice.

Dr. M. Stanley Whittingham (photo credit: Nobel Media AB)



