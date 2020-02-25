LastPass Identity Named Best Identity and Access Management Product in 2020 InfoSec Awards

Cyber Defense Magazine To Present Award at RSA Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) today announced its next generation identity platform, LastPass Identity , was named the Best Product in Identity and Access Management in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th annual InfoSec Awards program . LastPass received the award at RSA Conference , where the company is showcasing its new LastPass Identity solutions for businesses.



Building on its industry-leading enterprise password management technology, LastPass Identity combines password management and single sign on (SSO) functionality with adaptive multi-factor authentication to secure access to applications, providing granular control to IT teams and easy access to users. It also delivers a complete passwordless login experience for employees to their work accounts and devices without a password in sight. Given that passwords continue to be a source of security risks and employee frustration, going passwordless with LastPass Identity eliminates many password-related risks, leads to higher security and employee productivity and frees up resources for IT teams.

“Today’s digital workplace and changing security threat landscape means businesses face more complex identity and access management challenges than ever,” said John Bennett, General Manager of Identity & Access Management at LogMeIn. “We’ve designed LastPass Identity as a complete identity offering built off our leading password management solution to help businesses get both the best security and user experience. We’re delighted to be recognized for our efforts by fellow security experts.”

The 2020 InfoSec Award program honors next generation information security innovators on a mission to help you stop the cyber-criminals and threats against critical infrastructure. The awards were judged by a panel of certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review. For a full list of companies honored by the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards, visit: www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

To learn more about LastPass Identity solutions, visit www.lastpass.com/products/identity or stop by the LastPass booth, #3201, at RSAC this week.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s (CDM) eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the information security (InfoSec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. For more than 58,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.



About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@lastpass.com

617-279-2443





