Ingredion Named One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

Recognition honors companies with a purpose-based strategy striving to create positive change in global communities

/EIN News/ -- WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies . The Company has been recognized for seven consecutive years and is one of only six honorees in the food, beverage and agriculture industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.



“This recognition reflects our commitment to operating with the highest ethical standards across all areas of our business in the communities where we do business,” said Jim Zallie , Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “It is an honor to be recognized for our values-based leadership and ethical business practices for seven consecutive years. This supports our purpose-driven culture of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.”

“Congratulations to everyone at Ingredion for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies. The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT ETHISPHERE

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

CONTACT:

Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.