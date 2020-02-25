SADA Extends Relationship with Google Cloud, Announces Multi-Year, $500M Agreement to Drive Cloud Adoption

SADA will launch new services and solutions around Anthos, smart analytics, and Contact Center AI

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, and Google Cloud have announced they are extending their partnership through a new, multi-year, $500 million agreement to drive adoption of Google Cloud's platform and technologies through SADA's expertise as a Managed Services Provider (MSP).



“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Google Cloud under this new agreement and to help customers drive positive business outcomes with Google Cloud solutions and technologies,” said Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “Since going all-in with Google Cloud and joining its MSP initiative, our Google Cloud Platform business has grown nearly 400 percent as we’ve seen tremendous excitement from existing and prospective customers.”

Under this expanded partnership, SADA will launch new solutions and services to help customers leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities and infrastructure, including:

Faster hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with Anthos.

In addition to SADA’s launch of Anthos First-Step and Anthos Flat-Rate packages, SADA will also launch new AnthosLabs workshops, which will provide hands-on experiences, software, and consultative training for IT professionals to build Anthos environments. This offering will enable customers to deploy Anthos to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments more rapidly, while managing cloud spend and resources with more predictability and consistency.

“What’s most exciting about these hands-on workshops is that customers go from having zero prior experience with Anthos to deploying it to a multi-cloud environment, all in the span of one jam-packed afternoon,” stated Miles Ward, CTO at SADA.

New packaged solutions for smart analytics and data warehouse modernization.

SADA is introducing new solutions to help organizations modernize data analytics and data warehousing with Google Cloud, including support for Netezza, Teradata, and Hadoop migrations to BigQuery. It will also launch ‘sprint workshops’ to help customers deploy serverless ML pipelines based on Pub/Sub, Dataflow, and Cloud Machine Learning Engine.

These solutions provide customers with shorter time to value on new releases, expedite decision making with data-driven insights, provide built-in reliability and security, reduce costs, and allow customers to focus more on innovation than maintenance.

Bringing Google Cloud AI to contact centers.

SADA will partner with Google Cloud's telephony partners on Contact Center AI (CCAI) to pair best-in-breed contact center technology with Google Cloud’s machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. With these new solutions, SADA and Google Cloud's telephony partners will enable organizations to provide world-class customer service, increase operational efficiency, and provide immediate, conversational, 24/7 service. These solutions will help live agents close cases quickly and helpfully by unlocking actionable insights from customer data. Additionally, agents will be able to get ahead of growing customer needs and demands with analytics tools that allow you to spot trends and identify common topics coming through your contact center.

In conjunction with delivering expanded managed services for their Google Cloud customers, SADA has increased investments in engineering, including Technical Account Management (TAM) teams, who ensure continuous customer success beyond the first workload moved to Google Cloud.

“We're very proud to expand our strategic partnership with SADA. This multi-year agreement to digitally transform organizations with Google Cloud confirms their confidence in delivering exceptional services and solutions to customers," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "As a Google Cloud MSP, SADA has proven its expertise in enabling customer success and providing innovative and scalable solutions for the enterprise."

SADA has seen acceleration in demand from large enterprise and public sector customers wanting to solve complex problems, including Colgate-Palmolive, DISH, Papa John’s, State of Arizona, and others.

“Flexibility is key to Papa John’s. For customers it is a choice to order our superior pizza by phone, website, mobile apps, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Google. For engineers, it is a choice to deploy at any time of day, for any channel on any Google Cloud product,” stated Justin Falciola, Chief Technology Officer, Papa John’s. “To get the best-in-class Google Cloud partner, whether it is about data, analytics, applications, migrations or support, we chose SADA's MSP services, which include technical account management, access to Google Cloud resources, and 24/7 service.”

Partners who are enrolled in Google Cloud’s MSP initiative offer a catalog of project-based and managed services that help customers reduce their costs and time to market through hands-on support and ongoing operation of workloads. The MSP initiative empowers customers with their digital transformation through partners capable of migrating, building, and providing ongoing application support services. New and existing Google Cloud customers modernize and transform their critical workloads up to 4x faster with certified Google Cloud MSP Partners.

SADA was named Google Cloud’s Global Reseller Partner of the Year in 2019 based on its customer success track record. The consultancy has migrated thousands of companies to Google Cloud since 2007, including Madhive, a U.S.-based blockchain ad-tech firm using multiple Google Cloud services with SADA’s assistance, helping them scale faster, drive insights, and save over 60 percent on cloud services.

To learn more about SADA and Google Cloud, visit SADA.com.

About SADA

SADA is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the 2018 Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year and 2017 Google Cloud North America Sales Partner of the Year. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and GCP, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for twelve years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2019 Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

