Director/PDMR Shareholdings
February 25, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares delivered
|Ben van Beurden
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|9,521
|Jessica Uhl
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|5,951
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|4,142
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 24, 2020
|RDSB
|4,243
|Donny Ching
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|4,058
|Wael Sawan
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|2,040
|Maarten Wetselaar
|February 24, 2020
|RDSA
|4,249
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|9,521
|Total
|216,507.54
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
9,521
22.74
216,507.54
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|5,951
|Total
|135,325.74
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
5,951
22.74
135,325.74
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|4,142
|Total
|94,189.08
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|4,142
22.74
94,189.08
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|18.86
|Volume
|4,243
|Total
|80,022.98
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
4,243
18.86
80,022.98
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|4,058
|Total
|92,278.92
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|4,058
22.74
92,278.92
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|2,040
|Total
|46,389.60
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,040
22.74
46,389.60
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|.
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|22.74
|Volume
|4,249
|Total
|96,622.26
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|4,249
22.74
96,622.26
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
