Overstock Appoints Joel Weight as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced the appointment of Joel Weight as Chief Technology Officer for its leading retail shopping site. Weight is a nine-year veteran of Overstock’s family of companies, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer at Medici Ventures, Overstock’s wholly owned subsidiary and blockchain accelerator.



“Overstock’s roots began in 1999 as a technology innovator, leveraging the internet to create a convenient shopping experience for customers,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock.com. “Recently, Joel has been among the leaders in developing, integrating, and advancing blockchain in a variety of industries including supply chain, banking, and identity. His leadership and technical know-how have helped grow Medici Ventures’ keiretsu companies from the ground up.”

“We are thrilled to have Joel join the Overstock executive team,” said Dave Nielsen, President of Overstock.com. “Joel’s passion for building cutting-edge technology will help return the company to the innovative e-commerce leader that we have been known for throughout the years.”

“I first joined Overstock because of its history and longevity as a technology innovator in e-commerce,” said Joel Weight, Chief Technology Officer at Overstock. “Now, nearly a decade later, I’m thrilled to rejoin Overstock as CTO and am equally as excited to collaborate with a talented group of technologists in our retail business. I look forward to working together to explore new technologies, build up our existing systems, and continue Overstock’s legacy as an innovator.”

Joel Weight, Chief Technology Officer

As Chief Technology Officer for Overstock.com, Joel Weight is responsible for leading technology functions across Overstock’s retail organization, while also executing and integrating day-to-day website operations with the customer, marketing, digital experience, and merchandising teams.

Joel was previously the Chief Technology Officer of Medici Ventures, Overstock’s wholly owned blockchain accelerator, where he built and maintained multiple world-class blockchain development teams that use agile methodologies to support Medici Ventures’ global keiretsu of companies. At the same time, Joel was responsible for evaluating the technical stack, vision, and personnel of potential additions to the blockchain accelerator’s keiretsu. Following his time as the company’s CTO, he served as its Chief Operating Officer, where he was responsible for executing day-to-day operations while continuing to drive efficient and sustainable growth for the global blockchain accelerator.

Joel brings more than twenty years of enterprise software architecture, development and growth experience to Overstock, having spent time in those roles for Overstock and other companies including Access Development, SunGard Higher Education and eXegeSys.

Joel received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Utah.

