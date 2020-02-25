BrainChip Featured in ActualTech Media’s Emerging AI/ML and Data Science EcoCast

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance edge AI technology, will present to IT professionals in the upcoming EcoCast webinar “Supporting Emerging AI, ML, and Data Science Initiatives,” February 27, 2020. The EcoCast, a live in-depth demonstration and discussion, addresses business and technology initiatives in emerging AI, ML, and data science.



The presentation by BrainChip COO Roger Levinson will include BrainChip’s Akida™ that brings highly efficient AI processing capabilities to edge devices such as motion sensors, medical devices, automotive systems, or drones. Joining BrainChip are presenters from data science platform Anaconda and Run:AI, a provider of virtualization layer for deep learning training models.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools are critical to the growth of AI. In addition, the utilization of those tools to solve the next generation of AI problems at the Edge requires coupling them with next generation Hardware solutions such as BrainChip’s Akida technology,” said Levinson. “Industries such as surveillance, autonomous vehicles, visual and acoustic analysis, and Internet of Things are among the current leaders in deploying edge AI/ML, but others are quickly following to capitalize on the benefits of these technologies.”

Akida is available as a licensable IP technology that can be integrated into ASIC devices and will be available as an integrated SoC, both suitable for applications such as surveillance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AV), vision guided robotics, drones, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), acoustic analysis, and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Akida is a complete neural processing engine for edge applications, which eliminates CPU and memory overhead while delivering unprecedented efficiency, faster results, at minimum cost. Functions like training, learning, and inferencing are orders of magnitude more efficient with Akida.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters. Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

