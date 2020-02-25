Atrin Pharmaceuticals Adds Critical Genomics Capabilities in Advance of Initiating First Clinical Trial Through Ongoing Collaboration with Predictive Technology Group

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrin Pharmaceuticals, a private biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of proprietary molecules targeting DNA Damage and Repair (DDR) pathways to treat cancers that currently do not have effective therapies, today reported preliminary results from a collaborative genomics analysis that will be used to optimize patient selection for Atrin’s upcoming ATRN-119 clinical trial. This genomics analysis was a result of Atrin’s collaboration with Predictive Technology Group to utilize next-generation genomics capabilities to improve predictive selection of clinical study patients most likely to respond and least likely to experience side effects from treatment with Atrin’s DDR drug candidates.



Atrin and Predictive have been jointly developing proprietary approaches to better identify patients with specific mutations that drive cancer tumor growth, regardless of tumor type, and who are most likely to clinically respond to synthetically-lethal anti-cancer therapies. Predictive’s genomics capabilities were added to Atrin’s existing proprietary proteomic and medicinal chemistry technologies to improve targeting of DDR proteins that are active in cancer cells and relatively inactive in healthy cells, ahead of Atrin’s initiation of a Phase 1/2a clinical study of ATRN-119, Atrin’s lead oral drug candidate.

Predictive is using a genomic data base analytics approach to help with patient selection, to increase efficiencies and quality of clinical trials, and to shorten time to market for Atrin’s drug candidates. Atrin’s pipeline also includes preclinical drug candidates in development for glioblastoma and hematological disorders that are being advanced towards IND enabling studies.

Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Atrin Pharmaceuticals, noted: “Our collaboration with Predictive, as shown in this genomics analysis, is already resulting in improved targeting of eligible patients for the upcoming Phase 1/2a ATRN-119 clinical study, and could potentially result in adoption of a new diagnostic for this type of anti-cancer treatment. Predictive’s unique genomic insights and modeling provide Atrin with enhanced diagnostic tools to accelerate Atrin’s DDR therapies and studies.” Atrin currently expects initiation of the ATRN-119 Phase 1/2a study in 2020, with a first interim clinical readout in 2021.

Bradley Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Technology Group, stated: “We are pleased to work with Atrin; their cutting-edge work in discovering and advancing DDR therapies will benefit cancer patients with unmet medical needs. We believe that the Atrin collaboration is a ‘game changer’ that will result in improved design and faster clinical advancement of multiple individualized, precision oncology treatments. By combining our state-of-the-art proprietary screening assay and related artificial intelligence capabilities with Atrin's breakthrough DDR therapy candidates, we have the potential to become a leader in development of improved personalized oncology therapies. Both of Predictive’s main entities, Predictive Laboratories and Predictive Analytics, are involved in this ongoing DDR research with Atrin.”

Cancer is genomic disease; cancer tumors typically develop when otherwise healthy cells acquire mutations in key “driver genes.” These cancer-causing mutations alter pathways regulating cellular growth and interactions with surrounding tissues. Understanding the specific gene mutations underlying tumor formation is frequently more important than location of the cancer in selecting personalized anti-cancer therapies.

The key to successful cancer therapy is matching specific cancer mutations with efficient and targeted therapies. Multiple benign diseases, cancer-predisposition syndromes, and cancers have now been linked to mutations in DDR genes. DDR is a clinically validated therapeutic approach, following the commercial approval of multiple blockbuster Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase (PARP) inhibitor products. DDR drugs already represent a multi-billion-dollar market, and it is expected that DDR drugs may ultimately be used to treat over 200 different cancer targets, if a full set of complementary patient-targeting biomarkers are successfully developed and adopted for commercial use.

Preliminary results from the collaborative genomics analysis using Predictive’s proprietary assays in patients with a specific tumor type found an excess of DDR mutations in cancer cells compared with normal tissue. The analysis identified 92 genes as protein responders to ATRN-119 treatment, of which 18 genes are known TIER 1 cancer-driver genes, and well-characterized mutations were found in three dominant genes. Both in vitro and animal studies have confirmed synthetically-lethal interactions between ATRN-119 treatment and alteration of these three key cancer-causing genes. The overlap between DDR genes responding to ATRN-119 and those mutated in cancer cells suggest that genetic markers underlying response and resistance will be critical to optimizing patient selection in ATRN-119 clinical studies, by increasing clinical efficacy and minimizing systemic toxicities.

Under the terms of the original Atrin-Predictive collaboration agreement, both companies will continue to contribute to the identification of additional druggable targets and pathways, both inside and outside of DDR, to treat a broad group of target indications, particularly in women’s health.

About Atrin Pharmaceuticals

Atrin Pharmaceuticals, based in Doylestown PA, is a private biotech company focused on discovering and developing proprietary precision cancer therapeutics targeting inhibition of DNA Damage and Repair (DDR) proteins for first-line treatment of cancers. Atrin’s technologies and DDR product pipeline represent a new drug development approach for treating solid and other cancers that currently have limited or ineffective therapies by targeting inhibition of specific proteins that are active in cancer cells and relatively inactive in healthy tissue. For more information, visit www.atrinpharma.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group (OTC PINK: PRED) aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Analytics, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.





