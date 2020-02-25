Hobo Cannabis Company Announces Ontario Expansion Plan, Bringing Market Share to Fifteen Locations

Hobo is focused on driving rapid market expansion throughout the province with bold entrance into the Toronto market

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces its most ambitious expansion to date, with twelve new retail locations planned for Ontario. Combined with the company’s announcement in January 2020 of three new retail locations in the province, this news will bring Hobo’s Ontario market share to fifteen locations, including ten stores in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and an additional location in downtown Ottawa.



“With a focus on market expansion, we’ve secured these leases after license partnerships with the intent to make Retail Store Authorization applications in March,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “We’re fortunate to have a strong veteran operations team already in Ontario by way of our hospitality businesses, a group of talented people who have also gained invaluable cannabis retail experience over the last year. We’re moving full steam ahead, maintaining momentum and carrying the success in our brand and customer experience across Ontario.”

The first 12 locations are set to be opened using the Retail Operators License (ROL) of Hobo’s retail partners obtained through the second allocation lottery, with the subsequent 3 under its own ROL as flagship stores.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s planned fifteen retail locations in Ontario include:

ByWard Market, Ottawa — 121 Clarence St.

Merivale, Nepean, Ottawa — 1642 Merivale Rd.

Mountjoy, Timmins — 993 Riverside Dr.

Ossington, Toronto — 213 Ossington Ave.

Wellesley, Toronto — 577 Yonge St.

Dovercourt, Toronto — 976 Bloor St. W.

Little Tibet, Toronto — 1316 King St. W.

Mt. Dennis, York — 1161 Weston Rd.

Bloorcourt Village, Toronto — 739 Ossington Ave.

Leslieville, Toronto — 20 Leslie St.

Yonge-Dundas, Toronto — 330 Yonge St.

Theatre District, Toronto — 130 John St.

Danforth Village, Scarborough — 2480 Gerrard St. E.

Centretown, Ottawa — 206-208 Bank St.

Bramalea, Brampton — 14 Lisa St.

The announcement comes ahead of the company’s market entry into the prairie provinces, with three locations currently under construction in Alberta, located in Lethbridge Downtown, Calgary Mission, and Edmonton Whyte Ave.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s five locations now include Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna) offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company

604-738-2220

press@hobo.ca



