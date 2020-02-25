Micron and Continental Accelerate Machine Learning at the Edge

Companies will collaborate to build flexible, scalable, easy-to-use deep learning accelerators for edge applications

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a leading memory and storage solutions provider, together with technology company Continental , today announced plans to enter into a collaboration agreement to explore and adapt Micron’s deep learning accelerator for next-generation machine learning automotive applications. This agreement brings together two world leaders in the automotive and memory markets to advance machine learning to meet the extreme memory requirements of modern vehicles.



Automobile infotainment, communications, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and powertrain control systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Continental and Micron will work together to develop an application-specific version of Micron’s deep learning accelerator (DLA) technology designed to be flexible and scalable while delivering the low power and high performance needed to support industry-standard programming models.

“Micron’s market leadership is driven by a long track record of product innovation and close collaboration with customers,” said Dirk Remde, vice president of Innovation Center Silicon Valley at Continental. “Working together with Micron to build a scalable and flexible solution for edge inference that supports multiple networks and frameworks, will enable us to efficiently deploy machine learning across our platforms and deliver intelligent mobility technologies for our customers.”

Continental is known for its long history of bringing innovative technologies to the automotive market. The company envisions deploying deep learning solutions in areas such as ADAS advanced development, in-cabin monitoring and other connected and autonomous mobility solutions.

“Machine learning is a critical component to ADAS, making it imperative to understand the requirements and use cases for this market,” said Steve Pawlowski, corporate vice president of Advanced Computing Solutions at Micron. “One of our key goals in collaborating with Continental is to create an agile edge-inference solution that uses machine learning and delivers the ease of use, scalability, low power and high performance the automotive sector requires.”

Building on its memory and storage leadership, Micron integrates compute, memory, tools and software into a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) development platform with its DLA technology. Micron and Continental will leverage this platform to explore innovative memory optimized for AI workloads, including deep learning solutions for data analytics, particularly targeted toward the internet of things (IoT) and edge computing.

