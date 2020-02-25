Needle Coke Market Size & Share Projected to Reach USD 4650 Million By 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

Needle Coke Market

Global Needle Coke market anticipated to reach USD 4650 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the needle coke market is around 6% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Needle Coke Market By Type (Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived) and By Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research report, the global Needle Coke market in 2019 is approximately USD 2180 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 4650 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the needle coke market is around 6% from 2020 to 2026.

It is expected that the global needle coke market is projected to grow at a prominent rate in the forecasted time. The needle coke is needle shape carbon material used in lithium-ion batteries, carbon fiber, and graphite electrode. Needle coke has thick mass and hardness due to the presence of carbon structure rings.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

The rise in demand in electric vehicles and the rise in the demand for the graphite rods projected to dominate the needle coke market in the forecasted time due to demand clean energy and electric vehicles in the forecasted time.

The volatile prices of petroleum-derived needle coke due to short supply are on the major restraint for the needle coke market.

While developing needle coke with low value heavier carbon streams without pre-treatment is going to have the momentous opportunity in the forthcoming time.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

According to the type, the market is bifurcated into two categories such as petroleum-derived and coal tar pitch derived. It is expected that petroleum-derived needle coke is projected to have larger demand due to its suitability for the production of the graphite electrode. The “Petroleum Derived” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 65% share, in 2019.

Moreover, according to the application, it is bifurcated into four categories such as graphite electrode, lithium-ion batteries, special carbon material, and others. It is expected that a graphite electrode category is projected to have augmented demand in the forecasted period due to requests from steel and aluminum companies.

Browse the full “Needle Coke Market By Type (Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived) and By Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

Additionally, according to the regional market is bifurcated in regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the largest market share in the forecasted time due to the compulsion of an electric vehicle by the various countries and growing steel and aluminum furnace business in the forecasted time.

Top Companies included in the report are:

Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Petroleum Coke Industries co. (K.S.C), Fangda Carbon, Phillips 66, C-Chem Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Petrocokes Japan Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Petrochina International, Baotailong New Material Co., Shanxi Meijin Energy Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

1) As per our primary respondents, the global needle coke is set to grow annually at a rate of around 6%.

2) It was established through primary research that the global needle coke was valued at around USD 2180 Million in 2019.

3) In terms of volume, the global needle coke stood at around 860Kilo Tons, in 2019

4) The “Petroleum Derived” category, was the prominent revenue-generating category accounting for around 65% share, in 2019.

5) According to an application segmentation, the “Graphite Electrode” category is contributing to a share of65%, in 2019

Key Recommendations from Analysts

1) As per our analysis, the needle coke industry across the world is projected market grow at a significant rate. As needle coke is used in lithium-ion batteries, shifting to the clean energy and electric vehicle is projected to market the needle coke market.

2) Growing at a CAGR around 6%, global needle coke provides numerous opportunities for all of the involved stakeholders across the entire value chain.

3) Our analysts have identified “graphite electrode” and “coal tar pitch derived” categories as the leading investment pockets for global needle coke with respect to type and application segmentation.

For More Information on This Report to Know Market Size & Share, Request Sample Pages: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

This report segments the Needle Coke market as follows:

Global Needle Coke Market: By Components Segment Analysis

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Global Needle Coke Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Graphite Electrode

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Special Carbon Material

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.