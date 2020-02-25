Airway Management Devices Market Estimated to Garner $2,178.8 million by 2026

Airway Management Devices Market to Reach $2,178.8 million at a CAGR of 7.4%

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airway management devices market is estimated to garner be $2,178.8 million by 2026 from $ 1,230.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a recent report by Research Dive. The report offers sound forecasts on market value and volume that can be beneficial for the market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to obtain complete insights and achieve a top position in the market.

The report evaluates the global airway maintenance devices market based on type, patient age, end-use, and region. Based on type, the report divides the market into Infraglottic, Supraglottic, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, and other. Based on patient age, the report divides the market into adult patient and pediatric patient. Based on end-user, the market is divided into operating rooms, emergency care departments, intensive care units, and others.

Main Growth Drivers

Rising occurrence of chronic respiratory diseases globally is the key growth factor that is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. As per the survey conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) about 90% of the deaths are occurred due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), this is majorly observed in under developed and developing economies.

Restraints

In spite of the wide range of advantages, major factors affecting the market growth are the economic barriers that are limiting the access for the good health treatments and lack of skilled professionals in developing economies are anticipated to hamper the airways management devices market growth.

Growth estimation by Segmentation

The Infraglottic Airway Management Devices segment is predicted to be most lucrative and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, Supraglottic airway management devices segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Pediatric patient segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, accounted for more than $869.3 million by 2026. The operating rooms in end-use segment held the largest market share in 2018 accounting for 38.90%. Operating room market valued for $478.8 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $823.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

﻿Asia-Pacific to bring more opportunities

North America airways management devices industry accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Whereas the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to experience a swift growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the growing adoption of airway management devices in developing nations such as, India, China, and South Korea.





Leading Market Players

The report also highlights the most significant market players. They include Smiths Medical, Intersurgical, SunMed, Teleflex, Medtronic, KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Flexicare, Vyaire Medical and VBM Medizintechnik among many others.

