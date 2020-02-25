Flip Flops Market and Women’s Flip Flops Market 2020: Research Report by User Demand, Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Global Flip Flops Market and Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The global Flip Flops market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 12070 million by 2025, from USD 9939.8 million in 2019.



The Flip Flops market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Flip flops are light weight sandals which are usually made up of rubber or plastic. In Flip Flops, there is string between the big and the second toe. Flip flops were first invented in Japan. During the World War II, rubber production was high in the country and thus flip flops originated. Also during the 1950s after the war, Japan started to export rubber flip flops to the United States. That time, flip flops were marketed as Zoris and Japanese thongs were made up of straws. Earlier flip flops have been related with beaches, hot weather and surfing. However, there has been a transition in fashion trends which has boosted and led to the use of several flip flops widely for regular use. Now, Flip flops are worn primarily by women throughout the summer season.

The major factors driving the growth of the flip flops market are increase in number of purchase by young population and also change in customer preference toward trendy footwear.

The major players covered in Flip Flops are: Havaianas, Fat Face, Deckers Brands, Ipanema (Grendene), Clarks, REEF, Tory Burch, Monsoon Accessorize, Crocs, Roxy/Quiksilver, Kappa, Kate Spade New York, Skechers, Nike, Adidas, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Flip Flops market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market segmentation

Flip Flops market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Flip Flops market has been segmented into EVA Flip Flops, PVC Flip Flops, Rubber Flip Flops, EVA+Rubber Flip Flops, Other Flip Flops, etc.

By Application, Flip Flops has been segmented into Women Flip Flops, Men Flip Flops, Girls Flip Flops, Boys Flip Flops, etc.

In addition, Global Flip Flop market based on the applications can be classified into Girls Flip Flops, Boys Flip Flops, Women Flip Flops, Men Flip Flops, etc. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, market can be split into online channel and offline channel. Further, the offline distribution market segment can be divided into local markets and stores. The distribution channel choice totally depends on the customers’ purpose. Customers prefer the local market when they want to purchase flip-flops for functional purpose.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Flip Flops market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Flip Flops markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Flip Flops market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Flip Flops market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Flip Flops markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Flip Flops Market Share Analysis

Flip Flops competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Flip Flops sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Flip Flops sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country…Continued

Part-II

Global Women’s Flip Flops Market 2020-2024:

Flip-flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot or can be a hard base with a strap across all the toes (these can also be called sliders).

Flip flops are light weight sandals which are usually made up of rubber or plastic and typically worn as a form of casual wear. In Flip Flops, there is string between the big and the second toe in Y- shaped which is connected to a flat sole held loosely on the foot. Flip flops were first invented in Japan. During the World War II, rubber production was high in the country and thus flip flops originated. Also during the 1950s after the war, Japan started to export rubber flip flops to the United States. That time, flip flops were marketed as Zoris and Japanese thongs were made up of straws. Earlier flip flops have been related with beaches, hot weather and surfing. However, there has been a transition in fashion trends which has boosted and led to the use of several flip flops widely for regular use. Now, Flip flops are worn primarily by women throughout the summer season.

The major factors driving the growth of the flip flops market are increase in number of purchase by young population and also change in customer preference toward trendy footwear.

Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

Fat Face

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade New York

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA

PVC

Rubber

EVA+Rubber

Others

Global Women’s Flip Flops Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

Global Flip Flop market can be split on the basis of various key segments such as types of the products, distribution channel, competitive landscape and key regions or key countries. On the basis of types, the Global Flip Flop market can be primarily divided into EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), Rubber Flip Flops, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) Flip Flops, EVA+Rubber Flip Flops, and other flip Flops, and others. Furthermore on the basis of distribution channel, market can be split into online channel and offline channel. Further, the offline distribution market segment can be divided into local markets and stores. The distribution channel choice totally depends on the customers’ purpose. Customers prefer the local market when they want to purchase flip-flops for functional purpose.

There are several key players which are presently functioning in this sector. The Players having a strong hold in the Global Flip Flop market are Skechers, Nike, Kate Spade New York, Adidas, Tory Burch, Roxy/Quiksilver, Fat Face, Clarks, Monsoon Accessorize, Crocs, Deckers Brands, REEF, Ipanema (Grendene), Havaianas and many others.

Regional analysis is another essential part of the research and study for any market movement. Looping on the basis of Geographical regions, major countries or regions which have good market are for production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of next five years, the following key regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and rest of south America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Women's Flip Flops Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Women's Flip Flops Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Women's Flip Flops by Country…Continued

