Marigold PR Presents Canada’s Inaugural Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning cannabis marketing and PR firm, Marigold PR, announces it is organizing Canada’s first Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference (WWC Conference) on May 27, 2020, in Toronto during Canadian Cannabis Week.

The WWC Conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network, connect, and engage with industry professionals as well as participate in educational interactive sessions and a variety of cannabis, wellness and health-related panel discussions led by Canada’s innovative leaders and cannabis industry experts.

“Our goal is to inspire, connect, and celebrate the work of women in the cannabis industry,” says Katie Pringle, co-founder of Marigold PR. “This is an inclusive focus on the research, brands, products and issues that make up the feminine cannabis experience.”

The WWC Conference is a must-attend event for cannabis professionals and businesses to gain exclusive insights on feminine cannabis industry trends and science. Attendees will network, collaborate, and engage with over 250 industry innovators during the all-day event taking place at the St. James Cathedral Centre Event Venue in downtown Toronto. WWC Conference topics include; womxn in leadership, diversity and inclusion, reproductive health, the beauty market, compliant marketing and personal branding, corporate social responsibility, and more.

The WWC Conference is spearheaded by a committee of cannabis industry experts and thought leaders including Sarah Clowater (Events Coordinator with Sundial Cannabis), Andrea Dobbs (Co-Founder of The Village Bloomery), Loretta Eldridge (Director of Marketing, Ample Organics), Trina Fraser (CannaLaw® group leader at Brazeau Seller Law), Mimi Lam (CEO and Co-Founder of Superette), Kayla Mann (CFO at Habitat), Nora Nathoo (Marketing Specialist at Emerald Heath), Gill Polard (creator of The Her(B) Life), Barinder Rasode (Co-Founder & CEO of Grow Tech Labs), Dr. Shelley Turner (Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Ekosi Health), and Dr. Jenna Valleriani (Director, Global Patient Advocacy at Canopy Growth Corporation). These experts are ensuring the WWC Conference is a relevant and impactful event and will lead informative panel discussions and engagements at the conference.

“As an advisory board member, I am impressed by the level of authentic engagement supported by the wonderful team members at Marigold PR,” says Barinder Rasode, Co-Founder & CEO of Grow Tech Labs. “The committee members’ experiences and thoughts are truly being heard, which I feel will translate into an event unlike any other. It is one thing to create space, it is another thing when voices in that space all have influence.”

The exclusive event will provide partners and speakers with the opportunity to build brand awareness and engage with an influential B2B audience. Together, Marigold PR, Detonate Cannabis Agency, Grow Opportunity, Ayurcann Inc. operating as XTRX Solutions, and additional partners will provide a valuable conference experience for attendees and partners.

Speaker, volunteer and partnership applications are now open for those interested in participating in the WWC Conference. Tickets for the conference are now available and can be purchased at the WWC Conference website here.

For more information contact Danielle Mckay, Marketing & Media Coordinator at danielle@marigoldpr.com or visit https://wwcconference.com/ for more information.

About Marigold Marketing & PR

Marigold Marketing & PR is an award-winning marketing and PR firm for licensed producers and national brands. Marigold offers full-service packages to clients that include branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Marigold creates results-driven marketing campaigns of all sizes, leveraging paid, owned and earned media. Marigold makes an impact for clients through awareness-building campaigns, industry focus and excellent service. Learn more about Marigold’s all-encompassing services here.

Danielle McKay Marigold Marketing & PR 905-808-7230 danielle@marigoldpr.com



