Sussex Awarded Best International Firm by Campaigns & Elections Magazine

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sussex Adrenaline, the digital and campaigns division of Sussex Strategy Group (Sussex), was awarded Best International Firm at the 2020 Reed Awards in Atlanta, GA. The Reed Awards are presented by Campaigns & Elections Magazine and recognize exceptional performance in the public affairs industry globally.



“Sussex is the first Canadian firm ever to win this prestigious global award,” said Brett James, Principal of Sussex. “More than 50 agencies from North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia were recognized as finalists and we are truly honoured to have been selected as the best.”

In addition to being named Best International Firm, Sussex Adrenaline received additional awards for its public affairs campaign work including Best International Campaign Website, Best Canadian Campaign Website, and Best Canadian Online Campaign.

“We are honoured to be recognized as global leaders in digital innovation that changes public opinion and gets results for clients dealing with legislative issues at all levels of government,” added Michael Edwards, Director of Sussex Adrenaline. “We believe that digital campaigns are a critical component for securing public buy-in and moving the needle on policy issues. We are proud to offer award-winning digital advocacy, communication and government relations service to our clients.”

About Sussex Adrenaline

Part of the Sussex Strategy Group, Sussex Adrenaline is Canada’s leading digital public affairs agency. Sussex Adrenaline was formed in 2016 when Sussex Strategy Group acquired Adrenaline Digital.

Established in 1998, Sussex Strategy Group is Canada’s leading independently-owned and operated public affairs firm. It has offices in Toronto and Ottawa and a network of expert affiliates in major centres across the country. Sussex’s advisory services include a comprehensive suite of public affairs expertise, including media relations, social media management and monitoring, market strategy development and support, advocacy campaign strategy and implementation, corporate and crisis communications, reputation management, stakeholder engagement, legislative monitoring and analysis, policy analysis and development, regulatory affairs, permitting and approvals support, research, and grassroots mobilization.

Media Contact:

Colleen Ryan, Vice President

Sussex Strategy Group

647-232-6867

cryan@sussex-strategy.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ff87a1d-ffdd-4957-bf9f-5c39cd9854a3

Sussex Adrenaline Accepts Reed Awards Joseph Ragusa (Principal), Michael Edwards (Director), and Brett James (Principal) accept Reed Awards on behalf of Sussex Adrenaline.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.