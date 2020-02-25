Nuance Recognized for Most Innovative Biometrics at RSA 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From onsite at the RSA Conference 2020 , Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been recognized in the 8th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for “Most Innovative Biometrics”.



Nuance’s biometrics technology enables authentication and fraud prevention across voice and digital channels using fourth-generation deep neural networks that identify individuals by voice, behavior and other characteristics. The latest cloud-native version available, Nuance Gatekeeper, allows organizations of all sizes to validate customers’ identities in a secure and frictionless way, across any channel they engage. Gatekeeper allows organizations to benefit from both increased security posture and customer convenience today, while enabling a future-proof implementation model.

Organizations around the globe are using Nuance’s solutions to keep customers secure, saving more than $2 billion in fraud and securing over 8 billion transactions. One leading telecommunications company gained a 20% increase in CSAT score as a result of implementing the technology and another large financial institution averted $1.3 million in fraud within thirty days of deployment.

“With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Nuance Communications as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals,” said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

“The simple fact is that traditional passwords and PINs are not secure. Biometrics offers a huge opportunity for organizations to not only bring their consumers a more convenient option but to enable a whole new level of security,” said Brett Beranek, General Manager and Vice President, Nuance biometrics business. “We have seen our customers move from detecting and deflecting fraud to truly preventing it and guarding their data, assets and trustworthiness, not to mention driving a significant impact to their bottom lines.”

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security outlet evaluated 3,200 companies who create and offer the most respected information security products and services for this year’s awards. The winners are recognized for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breach, today.

See Nuance’s pioneering biometrics technology in action at RSA – North Expo #5479.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. Cyber Defense Magazine is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Press



Katie Byrne

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5290

Katie.Byrne@nuance.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.