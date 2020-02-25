aapi Introduces Microapps to the aapi Integration Platform

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aapi, Inc. releases microapps - highly focused, task-based apps that let users perform their duties with maximum efficiency.

Starting today, prebuilt microapps are available within the aapi Marketplace to make the complex easy:

Devops microapps to make tasks with Kubernetes, Jenkins, and cloud platforms such as Google and AWS, simple.



Sales microapps to help get data out of the heads of sales people and into apps such as Salesforce and Slack by simply using their voice on a mobile phone.



aapi reinvents the way people work by turning ANY complex application workflow or task into consumer friendly microapps that increase productivity 10x. aapi microapps provide an easier and smarter way to work from a single, intuitive workspace that eliminates the time, countless clicks and keystrokes, and frustrations from using apps.

Video: Watch Tim Arvanites, CTO of aapi, turn a 5 minute task into 53 seconds.

"aapi is excited to be at the forefront of the future of productivity", said Craig Lund, CEO of aapi. "Our goal is to make microapps easy to create, share, use and ultimately reduce the number of hours people spend on complex and frustrating tasks everyday."

Contact: Craig Lund info@aapi.io



