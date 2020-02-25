MustGrow Commences Testing on “Clubroot” Disease: Devastating Canada’s Canola Crop

Clubroot is a devastating soil-borne disease causing premature death of canola crops – one of the more profitable crops for Canadian farmers.



MustGrow’s independent studies have confirmed 100% control of similar soil-borne pathogens including, Fusarium, Rhizoctonia, and Pythium.

More farmers are seeking ‘natural biological’ alternatives to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health.

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, is pleased to announce the commencement of testing its patented mustard-derived bio-pesticide on clubroot (“Clubroot”), a disease pathogen destroying one of Canada’s more profitable crops at an alarming rate. Currently, no economical control measures can remove Clubroot from a field once infested, with some field infections leading to 100% crop loss.

While testing of MustGrow’s patented mustard-derived bio-pesticide has confirmed 100% control of soil-borne diseases & pathogens including Fusarium, Botrytis, Rhizoctonia, Pythium, Verticillium, Phytophthora, Sclerotinia, and Nematodes, further testing will determine if the same product will control emerging canola threat Clubroot. Study results and applicability will be patent-protected under MustGrow’s existing suite of issued patents.

MustGrow’s patented mustard-derived products have consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to chemistry-based "chemical" products without the harmful safety profile often associated with these chemical products – in some cases 100% control of Root Knot Nematodes compared to chemistry-based products such as Methyl Bromide. The need for bio-pesticides and bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek ‘natural biological’ alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides.

Clubroot: Devastating Canada’s Canola Crop (1)(2)

Clubroot is a serious soil-borne disease caused by a fungus-like protist called Plasmodiophora brassicae. Swellings or galls form on the roots of canola plants, which may ultimately cause premature death of the plant. Once a field is infested, there are no economical control measures currently available that can eradicate Clubroot, with some field infections leading to 100% crop loss.

Since 2003, thousands of infested fields have been identified across canola growing regions in Canada. Yield loss is dependent on many factors including time of infection, soil moisture, temperature, spore load, soil pH, soil texture, host genotype and pathogen pathotype. An early infection with favorable conditions and moderate to high spore loads can lead to 100% loss.

300 new cases of Clubroot have emerged in Alberta over the past year. University of Alberta researchers have identified 36 different pathotypes of the deadly disease and more alarmingly, some resistant varieties with high spore-loads are heavily infesting canola fields. The endemic disease is also spreading to areas of Alberta where Clubroot has not historically been an issue because the spores travel so easily. Many farmers are taking serious precautionary measures, including lengthening rotation of crops, seeking Clubroot-resistant varieties, and cleaning soil off between fields – all proactive techniques inversely impacting crop economics. Current measures cannot eradicate Clubroot completely, only intended to slow down the spread and reduce the incidence and severity of the disease. Practical, economic and effective solutions for large scale canola crops are still being investigated.

(1) Source: www.albertafarmexpress.ca

(2) Source: www.canolacouncil.org

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format that with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Important

Always read and follow label use directions. © 2019 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.