Allocadia Appoints Galvanize CEO Laurie Schultz to Board of Directors

Schultz’s SaaS-Growth Expertise to Support Company Acceleration amidst Market Expansion

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia , the leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), today announced that Laurie Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Galvanize , has joined the company’s Board of Directors. With more than twenty years of technology leadership experience in scaling high-growth companies and creating categories, Schultz will help guide Allocadia’s go-to-market strategy to support our accelerating company growth . In addition to being co-founded by twin sisters, Allocadia reached another diversity milestone with Schultz’s hire as it brings the Board to 50 percent women, both of which are incredibly rare in the world of SaaS where half of all startups have no women on their executive team or board.



“Our market opportunity continues to rapidly expand as enterprises recognize that running their marketing organizations like a business has direct revenue impact,” said Kristine Steuart, chief executive officer and cofounder of Allocadia. “With the addition of Laurie, our board continues to expand the impressive mix of strategic backgrounds and SaaS experience that will support Allocadia as we grow our category and product platform to further support marketing organizations.”

Marketers are under immense pressure to transform into insight-driven business units and showcase the performance they’re achieving with their investments. The global martech industry is projected to be worth over $120 billion in 2020 alone, as marketing organizations respond to that pressure by investing in modern technology stacks. Allocadia enables marketers today to plan strategically, invest with purpose, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s impact on the business.

Schultz brings extensive expertise in scaling high-growth SaaS companies. As the president and CEO of Galvanize, creators of the HighBond platform for IT security, risk management, compliance, and audit, she is committed to mobilizing talent and disrupting the market category. In her new Board position with Allocadia, Schultz will focus on guiding the company through its next phase of growth.

“Throughout my career, I have helped lead enterprise software companies through rapid phases of growth,” said Laurie Schultz. “As a fellow female tech executive, I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Allocadia’s expert team of driven, agile leaders and look forward to working with the team through the next tier of achievements.”

Schultz also serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Prior to leading Galvanize, Schultz led profit-and-loss accountability for Intuit and then for Sage, North America’s multi-million dollar enterprise resource planning software portfolio.

About Allocadia

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to #RunMarketing at Allocadia.com.

Contact

Julia McPherson

allocadia@allisonpr.com

503-290-7316



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.