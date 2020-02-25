Codexis to Present at Two Investment Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at two upcoming investment conferences:



Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time (8:20 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place;

32nd Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, Calif.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.