Mauritius launches its 2020 season with the QUIKRIP

Rugby Union Mauritius (http://MauritiusRugby.org) launched its 2020 rugby season with a 100% feminine plateau around QuikRip this Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Northfields. The Fit-Touch and Tackle players were able to play Quikrip together, a non-contact rugby game format. Since 2018, the Mauritian federation has used Quikrip, a New Zealand version of the Tag which has enabled significant transmission from “touched” to “tackled” in New Zealand and also in Mauritius. About 70 girls under the age of sixteen came to rugby 7. Mauritius had the largest expansion of female licensees. The QuiKrip is an excellent training tool, particularly in schools, but also an ideal performance tool in physical preparation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.