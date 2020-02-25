A World Rugby Training in Mauritian schools

The Rugby Union Mauritius (http://MauritiusRugby.org/) is in collaboration with Westcoast school organized a school rugby training day, on the program Arbitration and Coaching course for young schoolchildren and teachers given by Mauritian World Rugby certified educators. A day rich in education that will allow all people to be able to officiate and coach in their respective clubs as well as through their schools. The federation took the opportunity to train all the players selected in the youth categories U16 and U18 at the refereeing level for international deadlines.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.