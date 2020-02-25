Department Announces Request for Tender for a Social farming Network under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announces a competitive public procurement procedure under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund for a Social Farming Network.

Social farming is the practice of offering, on a voluntary basis, farming and horticultural participation in a farming environment as a choice to people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services. These operations are run in a number of settings ranging from working family farms, local community initiatives through to more institutional frameworks.

Total funding of €400,000 for 2020 is being made available for the provision of supports for a National Social Farming Network. This RFT relates to the engagement of services for the development and implementation of a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) is seeking proposals from suitable, experienced service providers who have the capability and vision to develop and implement a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level.

A Request for Tender (RFT) was published on 20th February 2020 on the eTenders website (no. 165866). Site registration for eTenders will be necessary at https://irl.eusupply.com/login.asp?B=ETENDERS_SIMPLE Supplier Registration – to access the RFT. This RFT relates to the engagement of services for the development and implementation of a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level. Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis, in accordance with specified published qualifying and award criteria. The deadline for submission of tenders is 12 noon on 15th April 2020. Tenders will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.

