Department Announces Request for Tender for a Social farming Network under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF)
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announces a competitive public procurement procedure under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund for a Social Farming Network.
Social farming is the practice of offering, on a voluntary basis, farming and horticultural participation in a farming environment as a choice to people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services. These operations are run in a number of settings ranging from working family farms, local community initiatives through to more institutional frameworks.
Total funding of €400,000 for 2020 is being made available for the provision of supports for a National Social Farming Network. This RFT relates to the engagement of services for the development and implementation of a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level.
Notes for Editor
- The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) is seeking proposals from suitable, experienced service providers who have the capability and vision to develop and implement a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level.
- A Request for Tender (RFT) was published on 20th February 2020 on the eTenders website (no. 165866). Site registration for eTenders will be necessary at https://irl.eusupply.com/login.asp?B=ETENDERS_SIMPLE Supplier Registration – to access the RFT. This RFT relates to the engagement of services for the development and implementation of a tailored work programme in support of social farming at national level. Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis, in accordance with specified published qualifying and award criteria. The deadline for submission of tenders is 12 noon on 15th April 2020. Tenders will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.
Date Released: 25 February 2020
