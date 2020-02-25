Cabinda: SME expels over 240 illegal immigrants

Cabinda, ANGOLA, February 25 - At least 242 foreign citizens, who were in an irregular migratory situation, were repatriated to their respective countries, this weekend, by the Migration and Foreigners Services in Cabinda (SME), within the scope of the Legality operation underway in the province . ,

In those conditions there were citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville, Senegal, Chad and Mali.

Irregular acts are illegal entry and violation of borders, the lack of documentation, such as passports, the expiry of the border crossing document (crossing pass), which lasts three days, and the practice of illegal street trading in the main public roads.

A press note from the SME provincial directorate, sent today (Monday) to ANGOP, indicates that the results of the “Legality” operation underway in the province, a week ago, increases to 762 the citizens expelled from the province of Cabinda, from January to February 22 of the current year.

The document adds that, since the beginning of the operation, several illegal foreign citizens are preferring to leave the country voluntarily from the borders of Yema and Massabi.

