ImmunOs Therapeutics Selects ProBioGen for Development and Large-Scale Manufacturing Services

BERLIN, Germany and SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, February 25, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG today announced that ImmunOs Therapeutics AG has signed a Manufacturing Services Agreement for their novel platform of multitasking biologics. ProBioGen will support ImmunOs in the development of their biologics using its recently launched DirectedLuck Transposase technology and conducting large scale GMP manufacturing.

ImmunOs has a pipeline of novel agents in development.

Dr. Wieland Wolf, CEO of ProBioGen: “We are pleased about this confidence in our expertise. It is our goal enabling ImmunOs to start clinical trials with this promising molecule in a timely manner. We are very passionate to develop a cell line and respective robust processes based on our innovative technologies to deliver their product with highest quality.“

No further details were disclosed.

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing of complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT™ expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned, and located in Berlin, Germany.

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is a biotechnology company active in the discovery and development of the next generation of novel human immunomodulatory proteins focused on innate immunity. Originally a spin-off company of the University of Zurich and the University of Basel, our mission is to develop novel therapeutics that will improve the lives of patients with serious disease. ImmunOs Therapeutics AG lead program is a next generation, novel platform of multitasking biologics targeting diverse immunoregulatory receptors that activate anti-tumor responses built upon years of research and development. ImmunOs proteins work directly on the innate immune system.

ProBioGen AG Dr. Gabriele Schneider Chief Business Officer ProBioGen AG Herbert-Bayer-Str. 8 13086 Berlin, Germany +49 (0)30 3229 35 100 cmo@probiogen.de www.probiogen.de

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG Investor Relations Wagistrasse 14 8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland info@immunostherapeutics.com

