Smart Waste Collection Technology Market Size to be Worth USD 227 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Smart Waste Collection Technology

Smart Waste Collection Technology Market was USD 78 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 227 Mn by 2025, growing at CAGR of 16.5% between 2019-2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Smart Waste Collection Technology Market By Solution (Network Management, Optimization Solutions, Asset Management, Reporting, and Analytics Solutions, and Others), By Service (Managed and Professional), and By End-User (Municipalities, Manufacturing & Industrial, Healthcare, Construction, Food & Retail, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global smart waste collection technology market was USD 78 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 227 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Smart waste collection technology is an application of various software, sensors, and electronic equipment to improvise the waste collection process. The prime objectives of smart waste collection technique are improving the cost-efficiency of waste collection through route optimization and preventing over-filling of waste collectors. Smart waste collection aids in maintaining hygiene in cities and preventing diseases that spread through contamination in nature. Smart waste collection is an integral part of smart city management across the globe. Internet of things (IoT) has had a cardinal role in the success of smart waste collection technology.

The smart waste collection technology market has witnessed robust growth in the recent past, owing to the growing trend of smart city development globally and rapid urbanization in emerging economies. Enhanced awareness about time and cost efficiency is another factor driving the smart waste collection technology market growth. However, huge capital investment and high maintenance costs may restrain the growth of smart waste collection technology market. Alternatively, tremendous potential for IoT and wireless sensing in the future is projected to fuel the market expansion for smart waste collection technology.

The smart waste collection technology market is fragmented on the basis of solution, service, and end-user. By solution, the market includes reporting and analytics solutions, asset management, network management, optimization solutions, and others. In 2018, network management held the largest share of the global market. Reporting and analytics solutions will show the fastest CAGR in the years ahead, owing to the rising use of connected devices that is fuelling the demand for data collection and analysis.

By service, the market is divided into professional and managed services. Professional services held a major share of the smart waste collection technology market in 2018, due to the growing complexities of smart solution infrastructure. The managed services are projected to register a higher CAGR in the future, owing to rising focus of organizations over economies of scale.

By end-user, the market includes manufacturing and industrial, food and retail, municipalities, construction, healthcare, and others. The municipality segment held the largest market share in 2018. The manufacturing and industrial segment is projected to grow notably in the global market in the years ahead, especially from the emerging economies due to the growing need for timely signal generation for stipulated waste fill level and safe waste disposal.

North America accounted for the largest share of the smart waste collection technology market globally in the year 2018. This can be attributed to the region’s strong economy to build the necessary infrastructures, such as sensors, communication nodes, and electronic circuits. The Asia Pacific smart waste collection technology market is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR, owing to rapid urbanization and swift industrialization across the region.

Some major players of the smart waste collection technology market are Bigbelly, Ecube Labs, Enevo Pepperl+Fuchs, Covanta Holding, Smartbin, IBM, Compology, Waste Management, and SAP.

This report segments the global smart waste collection technology market into:

Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market: Service Analysis

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market: Solution Analysis

Network Management

Optimization Solutions

Asset Management

Reporting and Analytics Solutions

Others

Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market: End-User Analysis

Municipalities

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Food and Retail

Others

Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

