Wolfgang Kintzel to Become Cellbox Solutions’ CEO

KIEL, Germany, February 25, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Cellbox Solutions today announces the expansion of its Board of Directors and the appointment of a new CEO - Wolfgang Kintzel will start as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2020. The founder Prof. Kathrin Adlkofer will support the board in the function as COO.

Wolfgang Kintzel has an extensive background in extracting full business potential of innovative products in international markets. He served in various positions as business leader in global organizations, such as Schering AG (Berlin) and Tyco Healthcare (US), as well as in a startup environment, such as at amaxa AG (Cologne). Wolfgang is credited with building and nurturing true startup organizations from the early seed stage to successful exit with M&A value in total over €200 M. He holds several board seats in European companies. Wolfgang has a Master’s degree in biology from Ruhr University, Bochum as well as a degree in Finance and Leadership from University St Gallen, Switzerland.

"Wolfgang Kintzel is the ideal person for Cellbox at this important juncture in its growth. His pivotal role in building highly successful companies paired with his impressive expertise in all areas of business leadership, with a focus on sales & marketing combined with an extensive background in corporate development form the skill set that is required to move Cellbox Solutions to the next level of success and to grow the company into a streamlined BioMedTech champion,” stated Adlkofer.

“Cellbox Solutions is a truly innovative and exciting, mission-focused startup. Based on technology developed initially at the German “Fraunhofer Institute,” the novel Cellbox products meet the challenges in transporting biological sample, gene-therapy products, therapeutic cells and more under fully monitored and controlled temperature and CO 2 conditions,” stated Kintzel.

Strong international expansion efforts, in addition the commercial launch of Cellbox, define the strategic pathway of Cellbox Solutions for 2020/2021. The new leadership team will continue to drive execution with clear priorities to achieve excellence through global cooperation and by specifically addressing the areas of sales, product innovation and corporate growth.

About Cellbox Solutions Cellbox Solutions GmbH, founded in 2016, is a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Marine Biotechnology and Cell Technology in Lübeck (Germany) focusing on innovative logistic solutions for the global BioMedTech industry. Our portable CO 2 incubator, the Cellbox®, provides a controlled environment for the transport of living cells and biological structures, where temperature and CO 2 can be adjusted to ensure optimal incubation conditions. We have the vision of transforming the future of healthcare by providing support for new treatments that foster the focus from treating to healing. Our aim is to provide cell logistic solutions that facilitate life enabling therapy designs and to make them accessible for everybody. For further information please visit cellbox-solutions.com.

