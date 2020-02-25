Lawsuit Financing Market Size & Demand Estimated to be USD 4,120 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Lawsuit Financing Market New

Global lawsuit financing market will increase from USD 712 million in 2018 to reach USD 4,120 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 21.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Lawsuit financing also referred to as litigation funding is a procedure in which a litigant makes use of the asset value of commercial arbitration or legal suit in order to secure capital from the third party for financing the lawsuit. Moreover, the third-party funder can pay a part or all the costs related to the dispute in the return for the share in the profits of the legal dispute or settlement if successful. Even if the legal suit fails, the funder has to bear the expenses as per the deal or agreement.

Escalating awareness about litigation funding to drive the market trends

Large-scale awareness about lawsuit financing among the customers is expected to contribute massively towards the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, litigation finance is growing into a vital domain of the business law with the number of customers & firms making use of it to resolve the business challenges. Apparently, large-scale penetration of key players across the emerging regions like the Asia Pacific will impel the expansion of the lawsuit financing industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, litigation financing solves the risk of business spending by offering corporates with the opportunity of transferring the complete lawsuit risk to the third party. This will further boost the market trends over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, massive concerns of officials regarding the advantages related to legal dispute financing are projected to steer the lawsuit financing market over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, costly risk environment for firms like enterprise risk management, data privacy, compliance, and Cybersecurity will inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Commercial litigation funding segment to hold leading market revenue share over the forecast timeline

The segment is also likely to register the CAGR of nearly 22.5% over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment is due to the massive financing of payment of lawyer fees and legal costs through commercial litigation funding activities.

Attorneys segment to dominate the end-user landscape over the forecast period

The growth of the segment is due to massive litigation funding activities of the attorneys for arguing in favor or against the legal suit in the court of law.

North American region to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the market in the region is due to the massive popularity of the lawsuit financing activities in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Reportedly, North America contributed nearly about 40% towards the overall market share in 2018.

Some of the major participants in the lawsuit financing market include Burford Capital Ltd., Pravati Capital LLC, Harbour Litigation Funding Limited, Global Funding Solutions LLC, Legalist, Inc., Lawsuit Financial LLC, LawCash, Law Finance Group LLC, Vannin Capital PCC, Fast Funds, Oasis Legal Finance Group, LLC, High Rise Financial, Fair Rate Funding, Argenta Legal Funding, and Bentham Capital LLC.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the lawsuit financing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

This report segments the lawsuit financing market as follows:

Global Lawsuit Financing Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Consumer Litigation Funding

Commercial Litigation Funding

Global Lawsuit Financing Market: By Case Type Segment Analysis

Class Action Lawsuit Funding

Settlement Funding

Labor Lawsuit Funding

Workers’ Compensation

Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Funding

Personal Injury Lawsuit Funding

