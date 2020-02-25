World-class Cardiac Clinic for Perth

PCI GM Reza Bazegari and Mount GM Juanita Ielasi Mount Clinical Lab

Mount Hospital and Perth Cardiovascular Institute today announced a new partnership agreement

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth is to be home to a cardiovascular health clinic the equal of any in Australia.Mount Hospital and Perth Cardiovascular Institute (Perth Cardio) today announced a new partnership agreement that will see many of Perth’s preeminent cardiac surgeons and physicians take up rooms at the soon to be refurbished medical suites at Mount Hospital on Mounts Bay Road.It will greatly augment the already highly-regarded cardiovascular services provided by the hospital. Perth Cardio CEO Reza Barzegari said “Combining forces with our highly accomplished colleagues at Mount, our new clinic will rank alongside the best cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment clinics.”“It will be an outstanding addition to the specialist medical and surgical services available in Perth,” Mr Barzegari said.Interim General Manager of Mount Hospital, Juanita Ielasi, said the partnership will enhance Mount’s position as the leading cardiac care provider in WA.“Our first-class cardiology offering will be bolstered by this major injection of eminent specialists, creating a clinic of excellence in Western Australia.”“People will be travelling great distances to be treated here, once the new clinic is fully established. It’s a tremendous advancement for the cardiology services currently offered in WA,” Ms Ielasi said.Mount Hospital’s status as the premier cardiology hospital in WA is now unassailable. It was the first private hospital in the state to perform many advanced procedures including:- Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion;- Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty;- Percutaneous Mitral Valvuloplasty;- Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale closure;- Patent Arteriosus Ductus closure;- Ventricular Septal Defect closure; and- Structural Para-valvular leak closure.“In June 2017 we were the first private hospital in WA to perform Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI). Out of all the hospitals in WA we performed the greatest number of TAVI procedures last year,” Ms Ielasi said.“We were the second hospital in Australia and the first in WA to perform the Highlife procedure (transcatheter mitral valve replacement). In October 2019, this was the 16th case worldwide and since we have performed three more procedures”Given the success of the aforementioned procedures, Mount Hospital has since been the first hospital in the southern hemisphere to perform a procedure known as hyCASA, which aims to treat persistent atrial fibrillation.“Our Intensive Care Unit is state of the art and our team are highly regarded, which is vital when you are performing complex cardiac procedures,” Ms Ielasi said.For further information please contact:Ms Allie AdamsonMob: 0449 191 269Email: allie.adamson@healthscope.com.auAbout Mount HospitalMount Hospital is a leading private hospital and has been providing healthcare services to the Western Australian community for 30 years. The hospital has 224 beds for overnight, multi-day and same-day procedures and provides a comprehensive range of services across most adult specialties. Mount Hospital is owned and operated by Healthscope Limited, one of Australia’s largest private healthcare operators.



