Portwell Announces Newest Member of APTNS Series

New 1U 19˝ rackmount network appliance powered by AMD® Ryzen™ series processors to deliver performance, flexibility and reliability

APTNS-35110 utilizes AMD’s new 14 nm micro-architecture Ryzen series processor to accelerate complex computational demands, multitasking and networking traffic.” — Frank Yeh

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance. (https://www.portwell.com), announces APTNS-35110, the newest member of its APTNS series. APTNS-35110 is a 1U 19˝ rackmount network appliance that is operated by AMD Ryzen series processor, Socket AM4 and X470 FCH. According to Frank Yeh, project manager at American Portwell Technology, APTNS-35110 utilizes AMD’s new 14 nm micro-architecture Ryzen series processor to accelerate complex computational demands, multitasking and networking traffic. The new APTNS-35110 is designed to benefit a wide range of applications primarily in the enterprise marketing segment, including Next Gen Firewall (NGFW), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Bandwidth Management, WAN Optimization, Server & Data Center and Telecommunications among others.

Among its many features, American Portwell’s APTNS-35110 includes 8 x RJ-45, 4 x SFP, 4 x SFP+ ports (up to 15 LAN ports depending upon configuration); DDR4 up to 128GB memory; 2 x 2.5˝ HDD/SSD; 1x M.2 2880 for SSD; and 2 x Fail-safe bypass.

“Customers will be pleased to note that APTNS-35110 is quick and easy to maintain in the field,” says Robert Feng, the senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “Its rich expansion of Ethernet ports enables networking bandwidth that can be flexibly configured in all applications. APTNS-35110 delivers an outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability that independent software vendors (ISV) can use to bring their turnkey solutions to market more quickly. Our customers can also benefit from wide LAN/network bandwidth and the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.” Feng adds.



About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

