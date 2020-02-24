Global DC Motor Control Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,132.3 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

DC Motor Control Devices Market by Applications (Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Industrial, Medical Devices, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global DC motor control devices market is expected to grow from USD 623.7 million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

DC motor control devices market has been witnessing the rapid growth from the past few years. This is mainly attributed to the increasing usage in the various end use applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and transportation industries. The rising use of electronics in automotive industry is constantly growing sustained by an increasing request of automation, enhanced safety, power optimization, and quality. Moreover, new emerging and appealing applications are facing the market, some examples are: deployable door handles, head-up displays, e-shifters, power trunk lifts, and ev-lock chargers. Considering this scenario, the worldwide demand for DC motor control devices in the automotive sector is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years.

A DC motor is a class of rotary electrical machines that converts direct current electrical energy into mechanical energy. Almost all types of DC motors have some internal mechanism, either electronic or electromechanical, to periodically change the direction of current flow in part of the motor. A DC motor controller is equipment that operates along with a microcontroller, the batteries, and motors. Most controllers have under-voltage, current limit protection, over-voltage, short circuit protection, thermal protection, and voltage transients. Without these protections, the motor can possibly face threat to a system which can cause permanent mechanical or electrical damage.

Global DC motor control devices market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising sales of electric DC motor and high penetration in consumer electronics. In addition to this, mounting demand for efficient use of energy is estimated to drive the DC motor control devices market during the forecast period. But factors such as lack of components and reduction in overall production of raw materials are contributing to increased product costs, thereby negatively impacting market growth. However, increasing use of DC motor control devices in medical devices is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386051/request-sample

Key players operating in the global DC motor control devices market include ABB, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric, AMETEK, ARC Systems, Nidec Corporation, FAULHABER MICROMO, and OMRON Corporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global DC motor control devices market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

For instance, in November 2016, a business unit of AMETEK Precision Motion Control, PITTMAN, announced the latest addition to its line of brush-commutated DC motors: the DC022C Series, a 22-mm diameter unit offered in three lengths with continuous output torques of 0.0056 to 0.141 Nm.

In February 2017, Nidec Corporation announced the acquisition of Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques, Emerson Electric’s motors, drives and electric power generation businesses, to broaden Nidec’s motor offering and product line-up including a complete range of generators, variable speed drives, and expand its global presence.

In April 2015, FAULHABER MICROMO announced the latest addition of new 389 CR DC-Motors series to the FAULHABER CR DC Motor series.

In November 2017, OMRON Corporation introduced the four series of condition monitoring devices to monitor operational status in manufacturing sites including motor condition monitoring devices that predict power supplies with network that can predict the service life and failures of a power supply and a failure of 3-phase induction motors.

The consumer electronics held the highest market share of 38.70% in 2017

The applications segment is segmented into medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, industrial, others. The consumer electronics is dominating the market with the highest share of 38.70% in 2017, owing to increasing demand for handled devices and home appliances in developing countries such as India and China. The increase in technological improvements and growing awareness regarding energy conservation among the population has led to the growth of the market. Additionally, rising demand for portable and compact devices for HVAC, vacuum cleaners and fans, digital storage devices, and home appliances is expected to create additional revenue for market players over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dc-motor-control-devices-market-by-applications-consumer-386051.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the DC Motor Control Devices Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global DC motor control devices market USD 256.96 million in 2017. This is mainly due to shift in customer preference toward smart solutions that have resulted in improved motor designs. Uptick in disposable medical devices and Automation are also driving the demand for affordable and miniature motors in U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to controlling fuel emissions and increasing government investments in manufacturing electric vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth in the region over the forecast period. China is anticipated to hold the significant market share in the Asia Pacific region, owing to huge consumer electronics industry in the country.

About the report:

The global DC motor control devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand units), export (Thousand units), and import (Thousand units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386051&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386051&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Automotive Battery Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-battery-market-by-battery-type-lithium-ion-376004.html

Global Construction Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-construction-equipment-market-by-equipment-type-crawler-excavator-376005.html

Global Diesel Engines Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-diesel-engines-market-by-power-rating-organic-376007.html

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzer (EPMA) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-electron-probe-microanalyzer-epma-market-by-type-376008.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.